LIST: House majority bloc's leaders in the 20th Congress

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 29, 2025 | 7:40pm
House Speaker Martin Romualdez marks the start of the first session of the 20th Congress on Monday, July 29, 2025, ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.
MANILA, Philippines — The House majority bloc elected its leaders for the 20th Congress. Rep. Martin Romualdez secured the speakership with 269 votes, while his nephew Rep. Sandro Marcos was promoted to majority leader.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, July 29, the majority bloc also elected its senior deputy majority leader, deputy majority leaders and assistant majority leaders. Marcos nominated all candidates, who were elected without objection.

Senior deputy majority leader: Rep. Lorenz Defensor (Iloilo, 3rd District). 

He is also a member of the impeachment prosecution team against Vice President Sara Duterte, appointed in the 19th Congress. Defensor was previously a deputy majority leader. 

Deputy majority leaders

Many of the deputy majority leaders used to serve as assistant floor leaders in the 19th Congress. 

  • Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Party-list)
    • an impeachment prosecutor and member of the "Young Guns" bloc.
  • Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader and a member of the "Young Guns" bloc. 
  • Rep. Ernesto Dionisio Jr. (Manila, 1st District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Arnan Panaligan (Oriental Mindoro, 1st District)
    • an impeachment prosecutor and former assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Marie Bernadette Escudero (Sorsogon, 1st District)
    • Senate President Chiz Escudero's sister and former assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Julienne Baronda (Iloilo, Lone District)
    • retains her position as a deputy majority leader
  • Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas (Pangasinan, 6th District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Patrick Michael Vargas (Quezon City, 5th District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Ma. Alana Samantha Santos (Cotabato, 3rd District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Jeyzel Victoria Yu (Zamboanga Del Sur, 2nd District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Alyssa Gonzales (Pampanga, 3rd District)
    • succeeds her father, former Rep. Aurelio Gonzales, as district representative
  • Rep. Ivan Howard Guintu (Capiz, 1st District)
    • succeeds Rep. Emmanuel Billiones
  • Rep. Wowo Fortes (Sorsogon, 2nd District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Gil Acosta (Palawan, 3rd District)
    • succeeds the late Rep. Edward Hagedorn
  • Rep. Adrian Jay Advincula (Cavite, 3rd District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Anna Victoria Veloso-Tuazon (Leyte, 3rd District)
    • previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Crispin Diego Remulla (Cavite, 7th District)
    • son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla and previously an assistant majority leader
  • Rep. Vincenzo Renato Luigi Villafuerte (Camarines Sur, 2nd District)
    • succeeds his father, former Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte.
  • Rep. Jose "Bong" Teves Jr. (TGP Party-list)
    • retains his post as deputy majority leader
  • Rep. Munir Arbison Jr. (Sulu, 2nd District) 
    • previously an assistant majority leader

Assistant majority leaders

  • Rep. Bai Dimple Mastura (Maguindanao del Norte, Lone District)
  • Rep. Rhea Mae Gullas (Cebu, 1st District)
  • Rep. Daphne Lagon (Cebu, 6th District)
  • Rep. Roberto "Pinpin" Uy Jr. (Zamboanga Del Norte, 1st District) 
  • Rep. Agatha Aguilar Cruz (Bulacan, 5th District)
  • Rep. De Carlo Uy (Davao del Norte, 1st District) 
  • Rep. Leonel Ceniza (Davao de Oro, 2nd District)
  • Rep. Ronald V. Singson (Ilocos Sur, 1st District) 
  • Rep. Mark Anthony Santos (Las Piñas, Lone District)
  • Rep. King George Leandro Collantes (Batangas, 3rd District)
  • Rep. Patricia Calderon (Cebu, 7th District)
  • Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde (Quezon City, 1st District)
  • Rep. Alexandria Gonzales (Mandaluyong, Lone District)
  • Rep. John Geesnell Yap (Bohol, 1st District)
  • Rep. Francisco "Kiko" Barzaga (Cavite, 4th District)
  • Rep. Ralph Wendell Tulfo (Quezon City, 2nd District)
  • Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu (Maguindanao del Sur, Lone District)
  • Rep. Mikaela Angela Suansing (Nueva Ecija, 1st District)
  • Rep. Javier Benitez (Negros Occidental, 3rd District) 
  • Rep. Katrina Reiko Chua-Tai (Zamboanga, 1st District)
  • Rep. Jorge Daniel Bocobo (Taguig, Lone District)
  • Rep. Ryan Recto (Batangas, 6th District)
  • Rep. James "Jojo Ang Jr. (Uswag Ilonggo)
  • Rep. Brian Poe-Llamanzares (FPJ Panday Bayanihan)
  • Rep. Johanne Bautista (Trabaho Party-list)

House majority and minority blocs are typically determined by speaker votes, where supporters join the majority, while those who abstain or oppose join the minority. Some lawmakers, however, vote for the speaker but later align with the minority.

The 20th Congress will also have more "independent" members, reflecting weakening party discipline under the administration.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez was elected on Monday, July 28, by 269 members against 34 abstain votes.

RELATED: Unopposed, Romualdez retains House speakership for 20th Congress 

Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
Headlines
fbtw
