^

Headlines

Unopposed, Romualdez retains House speakership for 20th Congress

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 12:43pm
Unopposed, Romualdez retains House speakership for 20th Congress
Newly elected House Speaker Martin Romualdez takes his oath on Monday, July 28, 2025.
RTVM via YouTube / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:10 p.m.) — Rep. Martin Romualdez has been re-elected as House speaker for the 20th Congress, winning the post unopposed again during the chamber’s opening session on Monday, July 28.

He received 269 votes, according to House Secretary Reginald Velasco. Meanwhile, 34 lawmakers abstained. 

Rep. David "Jay-Jay" Suarez nominated him, saying that the 19th Congress under Romualdez's leadership delivered "one of the most productive and purposeful terms in recent memory."

He said Romualdez's leadership "had been tested, proven and deeply felt across the chamber and beyond."  

As Suarez affirmed his nomination for Romualdez, several House members made a resounding applause. 

Reps. Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos (Ilocos Norte, 1st District), Wilfrido Enverga (Quezon, 1st District), Ronaldo Puno (Antipolo, 1st District), Yevgeny Vicente Emano (Misamis Oriental, 2nd District) and Raymond Democratico Mendoza (TUCP Party-list) seconded the nomination. No other nominations were made.

Rep. Salvador Pleyto (Bulacan, 6th District) administered Romualdez's oath-taking. 

Since winning his re-election bid in the midterm polls, Romualdez had been positioning himself to retain the top post in the lower chamber.

A manifesto backing his speakership began circulating as early as May, with initial reports saying he already had the support of a supermajority of lawmakers in the incoming 20th Congress.

According to Rep. Brian Yamsuan, the number of signatories grew from 278 in May to 293 on the eve of Congress’ formal opening.

With 93% of the 314-member chamber backing him, Romualdez has secured near-unanimous support — including from former President and Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who made clear she is not interested in the speakership.

RELATED: Romualdez gets Macapagal-Arroyo's support in House speakership bid — solon

Where's the drama?

While the election for House speaker appeared uneventful, there had been speculation about possible challengers to Romualdez’s leadership, including Reps. Duke Frasco and Toby Tiangco — both of whom had voiced criticism.

Frasco declined to sign the manifesto endorsing Romualdez and was later expelled from the National Unity Party (NUP). The party’s president said Frasco went against NUP’s unanimous support for Romualdez.

Frasco had called for new leadership in the lower chamber, one that “unites” rather than “divides.” 

This comes as Romualdez’s leadership during the 19th Congress has shown the cracks in the relationship between the Marcoses and the Dutertes.

To recall, the House conducted multiple legislative inquiries into the Dutertes — from Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds to her father Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war campaign. 

Tiangco, meanwhile, criticized the House for moving forward with the impeachment complaint against Sara..

He also blamed the impeachment efforts for the poor performance of administration-aligned senatorial candidates, whom he had served as campaign manager in the 2025 midterm elections.

Neither lawmakers publicly declared their intention to challenge the speakership bid. Tiangco, however, once said he is willing to become the next speaker should there be support for him. 

RELATED: From House drama to Cabinet exits: How elections set off gov’t shake-ups

Other House leaders

The House is traditionally dominated by lawmakers aligned with the administration or allied with the sitting president’s legislative priorities.

For many, especially district representatives, backing the administration is also crucial to securing funding for local projects.

As the chamber that holds the “power of the purse,” the House plays a central role in adjusting and finalizing the national budget each year through the General Appropriations Bill.

Before assuming the speakership in the 19th Congress, Romualdez served as House majority leader.

The House elected Suarez as the senior deputy speaker for the 20th Congress, while nine other lawmakers as deputy speakers. These are:

  • Rep. Janette Garin
  • Rep. Yasser Balindong
  • Rep. Paolo Ortega V
  • Rep. Jefferson Khonghun
  • Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan
  • Rep. Ronaldo Puno
  • Rep. Faustino Dy V
  • Rep. Ferjenel Biron
  • Rep. Raymond Democrito

Romualdez's nephew, Rep. Sandro Marcos, has also been appointed majority leader — a promotion from his previous role as senior deputy majority leader.

In the House, lawmakers who vote for the Speaker typically join the majority bloc and elect their leaders accordingly.

20TH CONGRESS

HOUSE SPEAKER

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ

SANDRO MARCOS

SONA 2025
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has denied that classes in elementary and high school levels in the country would again...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has basically amended the Constitution and intruded on Congress’ mandate pertaining to impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines
play

Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

By Jean Mangaluz | 6 hours ago
Philippine politics remains a stage, and the voters keep watching. A sociologist explains why stars still outshine politicians...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; 4th SONA set today, July 28

Marcos’ 4th SONA set today, July 28

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for 2025 is scheduled to take place on Monday, July...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
Despite the absence of acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the charity boxing match against Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

President Marcos, VP greet INC on its 111th anniversary

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
President Marcos congratulated the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) as it commemorated its 111th founding anniversary yesterday, acknowledging...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

VP Sara urges government to craft independent foreign policy

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte urged the government anew to craft an independent foreign policy, alleging that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

The Philippine STAR at 39 years: Rethinking, reimagining, regenerating

By Andrea Panaligan | 14 hours ago
Hope is hard to come by these days. Last week, the country was rattled by successive weather events; something we know to...
Headlines
fbtw

Marcos: STAR a shining beacon of truth

14 hours ago
My warmest felicitations to the officials and executives, editorial staff and employees of The Philippine Star on the 39th founding anniversary of what has become a shining beacon of truth in the world of journalism...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with