Unopposed, Romualdez retains House speakership for 20th Congress

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:10 p.m.) — Rep. Martin Romualdez has been re-elected as House speaker for the 20th Congress, winning the post unopposed again during the chamber’s opening session on Monday, July 28.

He received 269 votes, according to House Secretary Reginald Velasco. Meanwhile, 34 lawmakers abstained.

Rep. David "Jay-Jay" Suarez nominated him, saying that the 19th Congress under Romualdez's leadership delivered "one of the most productive and purposeful terms in recent memory."

He said Romualdez's leadership "had been tested, proven and deeply felt across the chamber and beyond."

As Suarez affirmed his nomination for Romualdez, several House members made a resounding applause.

Reps. Ferdinand Alexander "Sandro" Marcos (Ilocos Norte, 1st District), Wilfrido Enverga (Quezon, 1st District), Ronaldo Puno (Antipolo, 1st District), Yevgeny Vicente Emano (Misamis Oriental, 2nd District) and Raymond Democratico Mendoza (TUCP Party-list) seconded the nomination. No other nominations were made.

Rep. Salvador Pleyto (Bulacan, 6th District) administered Romualdez's oath-taking.

Since winning his re-election bid in the midterm polls, Romualdez had been positioning himself to retain the top post in the lower chamber.

A manifesto backing his speakership began circulating as early as May, with initial reports saying he already had the support of a supermajority of lawmakers in the incoming 20th Congress.

According to Rep. Brian Yamsuan, the number of signatories grew from 278 in May to 293 on the eve of Congress’ formal opening.

With 93% of the 314-member chamber backing him, Romualdez has secured near-unanimous support — including from former President and Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who made clear she is not interested in the speakership.

Where's the drama?

While the election for House speaker appeared uneventful, there had been speculation about possible challengers to Romualdez’s leadership, including Reps. Duke Frasco and Toby Tiangco — both of whom had voiced criticism.

Frasco declined to sign the manifesto endorsing Romualdez and was later expelled from the National Unity Party (NUP). The party’s president said Frasco went against NUP’s unanimous support for Romualdez.

Frasco had called for new leadership in the lower chamber, one that “unites” rather than “divides.”

This comes as Romualdez’s leadership during the 19th Congress has shown the cracks in the relationship between the Marcoses and the Dutertes.

To recall, the House conducted multiple legislative inquiries into the Dutertes — from Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds to her father Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war campaign.

Tiangco, meanwhile, criticized the House for moving forward with the impeachment complaint against Sara..

He also blamed the impeachment efforts for the poor performance of administration-aligned senatorial candidates, whom he had served as campaign manager in the 2025 midterm elections.

Neither lawmakers publicly declared their intention to challenge the speakership bid. Tiangco, however, once said he is willing to become the next speaker should there be support for him.

Other House leaders

The House is traditionally dominated by lawmakers aligned with the administration or allied with the sitting president’s legislative priorities.

For many, especially district representatives, backing the administration is also crucial to securing funding for local projects.

As the chamber that holds the “power of the purse,” the House plays a central role in adjusting and finalizing the national budget each year through the General Appropriations Bill.

Before assuming the speakership in the 19th Congress, Romualdez served as House majority leader.

The House elected Suarez as the senior deputy speaker for the 20th Congress, while nine other lawmakers as deputy speakers. These are:

Rep. Janette Garin

Rep. Yasser Balindong

Rep. Paolo Ortega V

Rep. Jefferson Khonghun

Rep. Kristine Singson-Meehan

Rep. Ronaldo Puno

Rep. Faustino Dy V

Rep. Ferjenel Biron

Rep. Raymond Democrito

Romualdez's nephew, Rep. Sandro Marcos, has also been appointed majority leader — a promotion from his previous role as senior deputy majority leader.

In the House, lawmakers who vote for the Speaker typically join the majority bloc and elect their leaders accordingly.