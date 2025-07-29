What Marcos didnâ€™t say in SONA 2025

What Marcos didn’t say in SONA 2025

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (C) arrives to deliver his speech of the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:10 p.m.) — While it would take more than an hour and a half to talk about every issue the country is facing, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. left out several key concerns in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Like in his previous SONAs, Marcos focused more on issues that directly affect the public's daily lives, such as health and food security. He acknowledged that data and statistics meant little to the masses.

Heavier issues, however, may be left for his Cabinet secretaries to answer in post-SONA discussions.

Here are some of the issues that Marcos did not tackle in his latest address:

Online gambling

After banning Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) in his 2024 SONA, many expected him to do the same for local online gambling platforms.

These platforms have proliferated nationwide, with advertisements prominently displayed along major roads. Promising large winnings, these games have led many Filipinos to lose money out of desperation.

But this year, Marcos made no surprise announcement similar to his POGO ban.

Malacañang has yet to release a definitive stance on online gambling, with economic managers expressing mixed views.

For instance, Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said online gambling should at least be taxed, while Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said the government is considering more regulations.

West Philippine Sea

The president made no explicit mention of the West Philippine Sea, despite his bold proclamation in last year’s SONA that the country would not yield a single inch of its territory.

Instead, he took a more diplomatic tone, repeating that the Philippines is "a friend to all, and an enemy to none."

While he has used this line throughout his administration, its reiteration came amid heightened tensions with China over the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos still asserted that the Philippines would continue efforts to uphold peace and sovereignty.

Economic issues

Marcos said the country’s economy was doing well, but added that numbers meant little to ordinary Filipinos. He spent little time explaining economic indicators.

In doing so, however, he failed to assure the public that the country would meet key economic targets under his term.

For example, he did not discuss the Philippines’ failure to attain upper-middle-income status or the challenges in achieving a 5.5% to 6.5% GDP growth target.

He also skipped issues such as the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act and the taxation of digital services.

This is not the first time Marcos has avoided delving into complex economic issues.

He also made no mention of the ongoing international trade barriers affecting Philippine exports. The United States currently imposes an average tariff rate of 19% on Philippine goods, which undermines the export competitiveness of key sectors.

While trade preference schemes are in place to reduce effective tariffs, only a 1% reduction was recently applied, offering minimal relief and leaving the bulk of Philippine exports exposed to high import duties in the US market.

Environmental issues

Marcos, who recently drew criticism for saying extreme weather was the "new norm," did not clarify or expand on that remark. While weather events are beyond his control, conditions that mitigate or worsen climate change impacts are not.

He addressed mitigation only in terms of infrastructure, ordering audits of flood control projects and investigations into corruption. However, he failed to mention other critical factors, such as illegal logging, reforestation and the reported destruction of marine resources in the West Philippine Sea by foreign vessels.

The closest he came to addressing environmental concerns was encouraging proper waste management.

Key legislation

Following a pattern from his third SONA, Marcos did not present a long list of legislative priorities. He only urged Congress to pass the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act.

He did not mention several widely supported bills, most notably the legislated wage hike.

The 19th Congress failed to pass a legislated wage hike, with the House pushing for a P200 increase and the Senate proposing a P100 hike.

Marcos' economic managers oppose the move, saying it could lead to unemployment and higher inflation. The administration favors allowing regional wage boards to decide on increases.

Labor groups have long advocated for a legislated wage hike, citing the rising cost of living.

Other notable bills Marcos did not mention include the SOGIE Equality Bill and the divorce bill.

International Criminal Court

President Marcos made no mention of the International Criminal Court (ICC) or the ongoing proceedings involving former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The ICC remains a contentious issue in Philippine politics and diplomacy, particularly due to cases tied to Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Marcos’s silence signals a cautious stance on a politically sensitive matter, leaving the public in the dark about the administration’s official position on the ICC.

Political instability and uncertainty

It came as no surprise that Marcos avoided acknowledging political tensions within his own administration. Vice President Sara Duterte has stepped up her criticisms of him, with some of her allies in the Senate joining the chorus.

He also did not mention the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the impeachment complaint against her, though this omission was expected, given that Marcos had previously said he did not support it.

While he avoided any direct criticism, it was notable that commonly repeated phrases such as “unity” and “whole-of-government approach” were missing from his speech. Instead, he briefly urged the public to "set aside differences."

Still, he issued a firm warning to Congress: If lawmakers pass a budget not aligned with his administration’s proposal, he would send it back repeatedly, even if it means operating under a re-enacted budget.