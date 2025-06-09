Frasco skips pledge to Romualdez’s House speakership, cites need for unity

The House of Representatives elects Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” D. Frasco (Cebu, 5th District) as deputy speaker on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — House Deputy Speaker Duke Frasco said the lower chamber needs a new leader in the 20th Congress, one who “unites” rather than “divides.”

Frasco’s remarks came after the National Unity Party (NUP) expelled him for going against its official stand of supporting Speaker Martin Romualdez’s continued leadership. He said he was asked to sign the manifesto on May 14.

The deputy speaker explained that he decided not to sign the manifesto backing Romualdez’s continued leadership after he spoke with fellow lawmakers and local leaders.

Frasco said he sensed a “shared frustration” and “deep disappointment” among those he spoke with about the political climate, adding that the country is being “steadily undermined by political and personal interests.”

It is because of this that he believes the House “needs leadership in the House that unites rather than divides.” He added that the leadership should reinforce the government’s “shared vision and strengthen the path forward for our country.”

Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr. (Camarines Sur, 2nd District), the NUP’s president, said on June 7 that the party has unanimously expressed its support for Romualdez to retain his position as House speaker.

He added that Frasco “should have first discussed his contrary position with our party leadership, rather than go out in public and breach our unanimous party decision.”

After the deputy speaker released a statement on Monday, Villafuerte accused Frasco of “sowing discord within the coalition.” He said the party has no idea what division Frasco is talking about.

Villafuerte, however, clarified that the party respects the right of its members to disagree with one another. “Anyone has the right to disagree,” he said in Filipino.

What he wanted to point out, though, is the need to correct any false impression that there is disunity within the House majority.

“Sa katunayan, mas matibay ang pagkakaisa ngayon kaysa dati (In fact, unity is stronger now than before),” Villafuerte said.

Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales said in an ambush interview that 285 House members for the 20th Congress signed the manifesto in support of Romualdez’s speakership.

He also said he does not see any division in Congress as mentioned by Frasco, also denying any misunderstanding within the House leadership.

Deputy Speaker David “Jay-Jay” Suarez also said the manifesto is a "symbolic gesture” of a board consensus and a “true sign of unity” in the lower chamber.

Gonzales said there may be more House lawmakers signing the manifesto in the coming weeks.