Romualdez gets Macapagal-Arroyo's support in House speakership bid — solon

House Speaker Martin Romualdez before the plenary session on Feb. 5, 2025, when Vice President Sara Duterte was impeached.

MANILA, Philippines — An overwhelming 92% of House members have thrown their support behind Rep. Martin Romualdez's speakership bid, including former President and now Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.

Rep. Janette Garin (Iloilo, 1st District) said on Thursday, July 24, that the backing of 291 out of 314 House members demonstrates cross-party support for Romualdez. The figure virtually guarantees his leadership in the 20th Congress, she added.

Romualdez served as the 19th Congress’ House speaker and has since shown his intention of retaining the top spot in the lower chamber for the rest of the Marcos Jr. presidency.

He is also the first cousin of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Garin said she was surprised to discover that Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga, 2nd District) signed the manifesto, given her history with the House leadership.

What about Arroyo?

Macapagal-Arroyo was first elected senior deputy speaker — the second highest position in the chamber — when the 19th Congress convened in 2022. This was already under Romualdez’s speakership.

She previously admitted having initial thoughts of a speakership bid at that time, but accepted Romualdez as Marcos’ “comfort” pick.

However, she was replaced and demoted to deputy speaker within less than a year — still a high position, but lower than her senior deputy role.

Former House Majority Leader Manuel Dalipe said the move was intended to ease her workload.

By November 2023, she was stripped of her leadership title after refusing to sign a House resolution condemning “attacks” against the chamber and its leadership.

Support for the Dutertes. While Macapagal-Arroyo has been tight-lipped on Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment — declining to sign the complaint endorsed by 215 members — and former President Rodrigo Duterte's arrest, she was once a staunch ally of both.

When Sara's office faced intense scrutiny over its 2022 and 2023 budget utilization during 2025 budget deliberations, Macapagal-Arroyo immediately defended the vice president before the appropriations committee.

During the House probe into the alleged misuse of confidential funds by the Office of the Vice President and Department of Education — both under Sara's oversight — Macapagal-Arroyo also backed the vice president's refusal to take an oath as a resource person.

She also filed a House resolution in 2023 seeking to defend Rodrigo from the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into his war on drugs, which makes her silence on the arrest all the more conspicuous.

Macapagal-Arroyo has not issued a comment yet on her support for Romualdez’s speakership bid.

Others in support

Garin also took note of Rep. Javi Benitez (Negros Occidental, 3rd District), son of Rep. Albee Benitez (Bacolod, Lone District), as one of the lawmakers who signed the manifesto.

Albee's name has been floated as a possible contender for House speaker, with Rep. Duke Frasco (Cebu, 5th District) expressing his support for his candidacy.

None, however, have publicly declared their intention to seek the speakership, despite both not signing the manifesto.

Aside from Javi and Macapagal-Arroyo, Garin also mentioned Rep. Claude Bautista (Davao Occidental, Lone District) as one of the signatories.

Despite having served as Sara’s campaign manager in the 2022 elections, he still chose to back Romualdez, whose relationship with the vice president has since gone awry.

She also confirmed the inclusion of the newly elected Malasakit Party-list Rep. Girlie Veloso, who represents the political network of Sen. Bong Go, who has expressed his intention to sign the manifesto.

Garin explained that a lawmaker's speakership bid often depends on administration support and proven leadership skills. She said Romualdez's leadership has aligned with Marcos’ vision.

“Well unang-una, ang speakership kasi is usually based on two factors. ‘Yung ikaw ay may suporta ng administration at pangalawa, ikaw ay nakapagpakita ng iyong kakayanan na magsilbi,” she said.

(Well, first of all, the speakership is usually based on two factors. First, that you have the support of the administration, and second, that you have shown your capability to serve.)

“It simply shows na ‘yung kanyang being, Congressman Martin’s being a consensus builder, ‘yung kanyang leadership na nakikinig, ‘yung kanyang liderato na nagde-delegate,” she added.

(It simply shows Congressman Martin’s ability to build consensus, his leadership that listens, and his style of leadership that delegates.)

One of Romualdez's initial goals for the 20th Congress is to open budget deliberation hearings in bicameral conferences to public viewing. This comes after the 2025 national budget was heavily criticized.

Who did not sign?

Some of the lawmakers whose names were not in the manifesto include the two members from the Makabayan bloc, Rep. Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers) and Rep. Renee Co (Kabataan Party-list).

Neophyte House lawmaker Rep. Leila de Lima (ML Party-list) and the three Akbayan Party-list representatives, including Rep. Chel Diokno, were not on the list. They intend to join the House minority bloc.

However, former House Minority Leader Nonoy Libanan, whom these members supported in his reelection bid for the same position, signed the manifesto.

The next House speaker will be elected once the 20th Congress formally convenes on the morning of July 28, before the president’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).