Escudero keeps Senate presidency in 20th Congress

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 11:05am
Sen. Francis Escudero takes oath as Senate President at the opening session of Senate on July 28, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:50 a.m.)—  Sen. Francis Escudero secured the Senate presidency during the opening of the 20th Congress on Monday, July 28.

During the Senate’s opening session before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), Sen. Joel Villanueva nominated Escudero for the Senate presidency.

Escudero’s nomination was seconded by Senators Sherwin Gatchalian and Bato dela Rosa.

In his opening speech, Escudero urged senators to rise above the political noise and get to work making bills that would improve the lives of Filipinos.

"Lahat tayo ay na sa iisang bankgka lamang, at iisang direksyon lamang ang ating tinatahak: tungo sana sa pagkamit ng mga pangarap, hangarin, mithiin at layunin ng ating mga kababayan," Escudero said in his speech at the first session.

(All of us are on one boat, and we are headed in the same direction: toward the achievement of dreams, wishes, desires and the goals of our citizens.)

He secured 19 votes, defeating Sen. Tito Sotto, who received five votes.

The Senate presidency has been contested since Sotto won in the 2025 midterms, as he expressed willingness to assume the role. After all, Sotto previously served as Senate president during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

Sotto has also been a consistent critic of Escudero, frequently questioning many Senate decisions made under his leadership.

The most contentious issue was the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. Sotto expressed willingness to pursue the case, saying he wanted to hear the evidence against her.

Meanwhile, Escudero said he chose to err on the side of caution by delaying Duterte’s impeachment on several occasions. This decision drew criticism from legal experts and activists, who pointed out that the Constitution mandates the Senate to proceed with impeachment “forthwith.”

The recent Supreme Court ruling declaring Duterte’s impeachment “unconstitutional” may have put a final end to the issue.

The Senate also retained several key leaders. Sen. Jinggoy Estrada remained unchallenged as Senate President Pro Tempore. Meanwhile, Villanueva returned as Chair of the Senate Committee on Rules, once again taking on the role of Senate Majority Leader. Villanueva previously held the same position during the 19th Congress, before being ousted alongside then-Senate President Zubiri in 2024.

Despite criticisms against Escudero, his support within the Senate remains strong, particularly among Duterte’s allies.

Self-proclaimed Duterte supporters — Senators Dela Rosa, Bong Go, Robin Padilla, Imee Marcos, Rodante Marcoleta, siblings Camille Villar and Mark Villar, have all committed to backing Escudero.

By voting for Escudero, surprise midterm winners Sen. Kiko Pangilinan and Sen. Bam Aquino joined the majority, defying their voter base’s expectations that they would side with opposition lawmaker Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the minority.

In the minority are Senators Sotto, Ping Lacson, Miguel Zubiri, Loren Legarda and Hontiveros.

