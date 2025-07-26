^

Headlines

Can Senate proceed with VP Sara Duterte's impeachment? SC ruling explained

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 26, 2025 | 12:08pm
Can Senate proceed with VP Sara Duterte's impeachment? SC ruling explained
Philippine senators take their oath as jurors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, with the newly convened court moving to immediately hear a motion to dismiss the case, in Manila on June 10, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — After the Supreme Court (SC) ruled that the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte was unconstitutional, it appeared that one of the Marcos administration’s most dramatic political sagas had come to an end.

Yet, some lawmakers remain open to continuing the process. This raises the question: Can the Senate proceed with the impeachment trial despite the SC decision?

This is a notion being considered by Sen. Tito Sotto.

“I was just told by a legal luminary that in this situation, we can disregard the SC decision. Let me study that advice,” Sotto told the media. 

Sotto has maintained that he submits to the Supreme Court’s wisdom. However, other senators, including Bam Aquino, Risa Hontiveros and Kiko Pangilinan have questioned the decision.

Two Constitution experts, meanwhile, offer differing perspectives.

Yes, the Senate could continue the trial but… 

Lawyer Paolo Tamase, an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law, said it was a “factual possibility” for the trial to continue, as history shows that the Senate should reign supreme on impeachment matters.

“This decision changes that balance and seeks to insert the Court in the nitty gritty of the process, so I understand why there would be senators who prefer their institution to push back,” Tamase told Philstar.com

However, the decision itself should serve as a caution for senators, as it sets new precedents for impeachment. 

Duterte’s trial has already seen the introduction of several new rules, from the Senate’s move to return the articles of impeachment to the House to the Supreme Court’s issuance of new guidelines.

“We don’t know whether someone in the Senate will argue, for example, the application of double jeopardy and thus bar future impeachments,” Tamase said. 

In the case of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona’s impeachment, the Supreme Court also intervened to some extent.

After issuing a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the opening of then-Chief Justice Renato Corona’s dollar accounts, the Supreme Court left it to the Senate to decide whether to comply. Sitting as the impeachment court, the Senate eventually voted to honor the TRO to avoid a constitutional crisis, while allowing the trial to proceed.

Corona was ultimately convicted for failing to truthfully declare his assets, marking a historic moment that showed the tension between the judiciary and the legislative branch.

No, the Senate can't continue the trial 

University of the Philippines constitutional law professor Dante Gatmaytan gave a firm “no” when asked if the Senate could continue with Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Gatmaytan told Philstar.com that the Supreme Court’s decision directed the issue back to the House of Representatives. He explained that, according to the ruling, the initial impeachment complaints were technically dismissed, which triggered the one-year ban on filing new cases.

A total of four impeachment complaints were lodged against Duterte, with only the final one being approved by the House. The high court argued that by failing to properly process the first three complaints, they were effectively dismissed.

“The Senate did not acquire jurisdiction over the case. It cannot proceed with the trial. Its decision would be void,” Gatmaytan said. 

However, he concurred with Tamase that the Supreme Court has laid down new requirements for impeachment—none of which are found in the Constitution.

In any case, it is unlikely that the Senate will proceed with the impeachment trial given the SC ruling. After all, the high court had questioned the House’s handling of the complaints from the outset.

Senate impeachment court spokesperson Regie Tongol said the Supreme Court reaffirmed the upper chamber’s decision to exercise restraint in handling Duterte’s trial.

“The Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has always acted in deference to the Constitution and the rule of law. As a co-equal branch of government, we are duty-bound to respect the finality of rulings issued by the high court,” he said. 

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial &ndash; OCTA

8 in 10 Pinoys want VP Sara to face trial – OCTA

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) may have declared it as unconstitutional, but a majority of Filipinos support the impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

House sets MR, says SC amended Constitution

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has basically amended the Constitution and intruded on Congress’ mandate pertaining to impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

Classes resume today; monsoon rain seen until Tuesday

By Christine Boton | 13 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) has denied that classes in elementary and high school levels in the country would again...
Headlines
fbtw
293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

293 expected to vote for Romualdez as speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
The overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives grew stronger, from 287 to 293 lawmakers who are expected to vote...
Headlines
fbtw
Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines
play

Politics as performance: How star power still wins votes in Philipppines

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Philippine politics remains a stage, and the voters keep watching. A sociologist explains why stars still outshine politicians...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Escudero keeps Senate presidency in 20th Congress

Escudero keeps Senate presidency in 20th Congress

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
Sen. Francis Escudero secured the Senate presidency during the opening of the 20th Congress on Monday, July 28.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; 4th SONA set today, July 28

Marcos’ 4th SONA set today, July 28

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for 2025 is scheduled to take place on Monday, July...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

LIVE updates: Marcos' State of the Nation Address 2025

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address before a joint session of Congress...
Headlines
fbtw
The calculated rise of Chiz Escudero, master of 'performative centrism'

The calculated rise of Chiz Escudero, master of 'performative centrism'

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
Sen. Chiz Escudero’s longevity is no accident. It’s the result of calculated positioning and political finesse,...
Headlines
fbtw
By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By default, Torre wins vs no-show Baste

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Despite the absence of acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in the charity boxing match against Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with