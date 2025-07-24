Sotto: Escuderoâ€™s alleged budget insertions should be probed

^

Sotto: Escudero’s alleged budget insertions should be probed

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 4:17pm
Sotto: Escudero's alleged budget insertions should be probed
A photo composite of Senators Tito Sotto and Francis Escudero
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor and Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — After reports of Sen. Francis Escudero’s alleged insertions in the 2025 national budget surfaced, Sen. Tito Sotto said he may initiate a probe into the allocations.

A report from VERA Files alleged that Escudero allegedly had 10 budget insertions that seemingly benefited the bailiwicks of his allies in the Senate, such as Bulacan for Sen. Joel Villanueva, and Davao for Duterte-allies senators Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa. 

The insertions amount to a whopping P142.7 billion. 

The report noted several anomalies, such as these figures having whole numbers, as well as a lack of details for projects. 

Asked for a reaction to the report, Sotto, Escudero’s main rival for the senate presidency in the 20th Congress, said that he is open to investigating the matter. 

“The so-called insertions are scandalously excessive. The Senate itself should conduct an inquiry. If necessary, I will initiate an investigation on what transpired in the 2025 budget,” Sotto said in a comment to Philstar.com.

Escudero’s reported budget insertions are not the only controversy surrounding the 2025 budget. 

The 2025 budget allocates zero subsidy to PhilHealth, while granting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) over P1.1 trillion, an amount that exceeds the combined budgets of the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education. This comes despite the Constitution’s mandate that the education sector must receive the largest share of the national budget.

Most of the controversies surrounding the 2025 budget stemmed from the choices lawmakers made behind closed doors in the bicameral conference. 

Open budget 

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has distanced itself from the alleged P142.7 billion insertion, maintaining that Congress had the sole power to decide allegations: their agency merely came up with the proposal. 

However, DBM Undersecretary Goddes Hope Libiran told Philstar.com that the agency has always sought transparency in the budget. 

“[Budget Secretary Mina Pangandaman]  was the first to say iti— if it is okay with both houses of Congress, we fully support an open bicameral conference committee meeting, as this shall greatly help in earning the trust of the people for the national budget,” she said. 

 

DBM

FRANCIS ESCUDERO

TITO SOTTO
