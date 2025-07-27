^

Headlines

DOT, DSWD to aid tourism workers hit by calamities

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 27, 2025 | 5:24pm
DOT, DSWD to aid tourism workers hit by calamities
Relief packs given by the DOT and the DSWD to workers of JKN Fruit Farm in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.
Department of Tourism Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have joined forces to provide relief assistance to frontline tourism workers severely affected by the recent series of tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

As of July 26, 2025, DOT regional offices reported that approximately 4,800 tourism workers have been impacted by the three successive tropical cyclones and the habagat.

The affected individuals are primarily located in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Negros Island Region, and Western Visayas.

The DOT said it has begun distributing family food packs to the affected workers.

"The livelihoods of our tourism frontline workers have been deeply affected, resulting in not only a loss of income but also diminished security for their families," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement. 

“This situation underscores the critical need for targeted assistance to these workers, who are essential to the tourism sector,” she added. 

Last week, three tropical cyclones, intensified by the southwest monsoon, struck parts of Luzon and Metro Manila, leading to severe rainfall and extensive flooding.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the adverse weather conditions resulted in 31 fatalities and 10 injuries.

Tourism activities resumed. Despite the recent weather disruptions, some severely hit areas have begun lifting suspensions on tourism activities as of July 26, 2025, according to the DOT. 

Travelers are advised to stay updated on announcements from local government units.

In Metro Manila, Intramuros-managed sites, including Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, Baluarte de San Diego, Centro de Turismo Intramuros and Museo de Intramuros, have all resumed regular operations.

Sagada in Mountain Province has also resumed limited tourism activities, including outdoor tours and specific caving or “spelunking” experiences.

Abra province has similarly reopened select tourist destinations such as Lusuac Spring, Gaco View Deck and Ponpon Foot Bridge.

In Ifugao, tourism activities in Mayoyao are set to resume starting Sunday, July 27.

DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL WELFARE AND DEVELOPMENT

DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM

DOT

DSWD

RELIEF

TOURISM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Can Senate proceed with VP Sara Duterte's impeachment? SC ruling explained

Can Senate proceed with VP Sara Duterte's impeachment? SC ruling explained

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Some lawmakers remain open to continuing the process. This raises the question: Can the Senate proceed with the impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Torre scores 'win by default'; Baste Duterte a no-show at his own challenge

Torre scores 'win by default'; Baste Duterte a no-show at his own challenge

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The match pushed through on Sunday, July 27, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila, with Torre showing up and stepping...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Philippines &lsquo;ready to assist&rsquo; in resolving Thai-Cambodian conflict

Marcos says Philippines ‘ready to assist’ in resolving Thai-Cambodian conflict

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippines “stands ready” to “assist in any way to restore peace”...
Headlines
fbtw
Ring ready, but Baste wants bout on Tuesday

Ring ready, but Baste wants bout on Tuesday

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Will Davao City acting mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte man up and face Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sara allies in Senate rejoice, others want trial to proceed

Sara allies in Senate rejoice, others want trial to proceed

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 18 hours ago
Allies of Vice President Sara Dutere lauded the Supreme Court decision declaring as unconstitutional the impeachment complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Legally correct but rather unfair&rsquo;

‘Legally correct but rather unfair’

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
While it may be legally correct, the Supreme Court decision on the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Tourism activities in Luzon, Visayas remain suspended

Tourism activities in Luzon, Visayas remain suspended

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Tourism activities in nine regions across Luzon and the Visayas remain suspended after the weeklong onslaught of three cyclones...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd readies deployable disaster response packages

DepEd readies deployable disaster response packages

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education yesterday released the accomplishments and reforms initiated by Education Secretary Sonny Angara,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with