DOT, DSWD to aid tourism workers hit by calamities

Relief packs given by the DOT and the DSWD to workers of JKN Fruit Farm in Talisay City, Negros Occidental.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) have joined forces to provide relief assistance to frontline tourism workers severely affected by the recent series of tropical cyclones and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

As of July 26, 2025, DOT regional offices reported that approximately 4,800 tourism workers have been impacted by the three successive tropical cyclones and the habagat.

The affected individuals are primarily located in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Negros Island Region, and Western Visayas.

The DOT said it has begun distributing family food packs to the affected workers.

"The livelihoods of our tourism frontline workers have been deeply affected, resulting in not only a loss of income but also diminished security for their families," Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement.

“This situation underscores the critical need for targeted assistance to these workers, who are essential to the tourism sector,” she added.

Last week, three tropical cyclones, intensified by the southwest monsoon, struck parts of Luzon and Metro Manila, leading to severe rainfall and extensive flooding.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the adverse weather conditions resulted in 31 fatalities and 10 injuries.

Tourism activities resumed. Despite the recent weather disruptions, some severely hit areas have begun lifting suspensions on tourism activities as of July 26, 2025, according to the DOT.

Travelers are advised to stay updated on announcements from local government units.

In Metro Manila, Intramuros-managed sites, including Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, Baluarte de San Diego, Centro de Turismo Intramuros and Museo de Intramuros, have all resumed regular operations.

Sagada in Mountain Province has also resumed limited tourism activities, including outdoor tours and specific caving or “spelunking” experiences.

Abra province has similarly reopened select tourist destinations such as Lusuac Spring, Gaco View Deck and Ponpon Foot Bridge.

In Ifugao, tourism activities in Mayoyao are set to resume starting Sunday, July 27.