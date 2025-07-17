^

Headlines

Anti-Elder Abuse Law proposed in House to protect seniors from harm

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 17, 2025 | 1:15pm
Anti-Elder Abuse Law proposed in House to protect seniors from harm
An elderly woman is helped by a relative at an evacuation centre for families displaced by the eruption of the Taal volcano, at the Dona Tiburcia Carpio Malvar elementary school in Tanauan on January 16, 2020.
AFP / Ed Jones

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker has filed a measure seeking to penalize those who abuse senior citizens, exploit them financially or materially or neglect their care.

Rep. Ann Matibag (Laguna, 1st District) filed House Bill 2012 on Wednesday, July 16. Known as the proposed Anti-Elder Abuse Law of 2025, the bill outlines various forms of abuse that would be subject to penalties.

In broad terms, the bill defines elder abuse as “a single or repeated act, or failure to act appropriately,” by someone entrusted with the care or support of the older person.

The bill explicitly bans the following acts directed at elderly persons:

  • Physical abuse
  • Sexual abuse
  • Emotional or psychological abuse
  • Financial or material exploitation
  • Neglect
  • Abandonment

Examples of each abuse

According to the bill, physical abuse refers to the use of force that may cause bodily injury, pain or physical impairment. This includes acts such as hitting, beating, pushing, shoving, shaking, slapping, kicking, pinching and burning.

Also considered physical abuse are forcing older persons to take inappropriate drugs, physically restraining them, force-feeding and subjecting them to other forms of physical punishment.

The measure considers it sexual abuse when non-consensual sexual contact is made with senior citizens, particularly those unable to provide consent. This covers acts such as unwanted touching, rape, sodomy, sexual assault, coerced nudity and recording sexually explicit content involving the elderly.

Emotional or psychological abuse, meanwhile, refers to the infliction of anguish, pain, or distress through verbal or nonverbal acts. This includes insults, threats, intimidation, humiliation and harassment.

The bill also cites specific examples that would be considered illegal, such as treating an elderly person like an infant, giving them the silent treatment or isolating them from family and loved ones.

Financial and material exploitation of senior citizens is likewise prohibited under the bill. This refers to the unauthorized use of an elder’s money, property or assets — such as encashing checks without consent, forging signatures or deceiving them into signing documents.

Apart from abuse, the bill also penalizes the neglect or abandonment of an elderly person. This includes the failure to fulfill obligations to provide care, whether by family members or home service providers responsible for the elder’s well-being.

Abandonment simply means leaving an elderly person behind without provision for their care or well-being.

Penalties

The bill prescribes penalties based on the Revised Penal Code and the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act:

  • Serious physical injuries: prisión mayor
  • Less serious physical injuries: prisión correccional
  • Slight physical injuries: arresto mayor
  • Sexual abuse: prisión mayor
  • Psychological abuse: prisión mayor
  • Financial or material exploitation: prisión correccional
  • Neglect or abandonment: arresto mayor

If the perpetrator has a prior conviction under the same law, is a relative up to the second degree of consanguinity, an owner-operator, manager, or employee of an elderly care facility, or a public official or staff of a government-run elderly residential care facility, they will face the maximum period of the prescribed penalty.

In cases of financial abuse, penalties are determined by the amount exploited. Exploiting between P50,000 and P500,000 warrants prisión mayor, while amounts of P500,000 and above merit reclusión temporal.

“The passage of this measure is a legislative priority supported by the Commission on Human Rights, senior citizen federations, and advocates for the rights of the elderly,” the bill’s explanatory note read. 

“It will close existing legal gaps, harmonize interventions, and affirm the nation’s collective commitment to honor, care for, and protect its senior citizens,” it added. 

Sen. Ping Lacson has also filed a similar measure, the Parents Welfare Act of 2025, aimed at penalizing children or individuals who neglect to support their elderly, ailing or incapacitated parents.

20TH CONGRESS

ELDERLY

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

PHYSICAL ABUSE

SENIOR CITIZENS

SEXUAL ABUSE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

Senate to Supreme Court on Duterte impeachment: We don't have enough details

By Jean Mangaluz | 20 hours ago
The Senate has formally responded to the Supreme Court’s order on Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment through...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

De Lima eyes charges vs DOJ prosecutors

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima is considering filing charges against prosecutors over their latest attempt...
Headlines
fbtw
Estomo part of Atong&rsquo;s alpha group, Totoy insists

Estomo part of Atong’s alpha group, Totoy insists

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
After accusing retired Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo of being one of the co-conspirators in the disappearance of cockfighting enthusiasts,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Nakakagalit na&rsquo;: De Lima slams prosecutor&rsquo;s move to reverse her acquittal

‘Nakakagalit na’: De Lima slams prosecutor’s move to reverse her acquittal

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
“I don't understand what the prosecution is trying to do! Put me in triple jeopardy after nearly 7 years in unjust...
Headlines
fbtw
US to build boat maintenance facility in Palawan

US to build boat maintenance facility in Palawan

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The United States military will build a boat maintenance facility at the Philippine Navy’s Oyster Bay detachment in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Seniors, PWDs get 50% train fare discount

Seniors, PWDs get 50% train fare discount

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
A 50-percent train fare discount for senior citizens and persons with disabilities  has been launched by President ...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP Sara ready to face impeachment trial&rsquo;

‘VP Sara ready to face impeachment trial’

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Office of the Vice President spokesperson Ruth Castelo yesterday said that Vice President Sara Duterte is ready to face the...
Headlines
fbtw
Crising intensifies into tropical storm

Crising intensifies into tropical storm

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
Crising, the third tropical depression to enter the country this year, may intensify into a tropical storm today and further...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady not joining Marcos in US trip &ndash; Palace

First Lady not joining Marcos in US trip – Palace

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
First Lady Liza Marcos will not be accompanying President Marcos on his official visit to Washington next week, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara welcomes Senate call for Duterte&rsquo;s interim release

Sara welcomes Senate call for Duterte’s interim release

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte welcomed the move of her father’s allies in the Senate to file a resolution pushing for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with