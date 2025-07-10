Congressman Poe urges review of online gambling impacts

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Brian Poe has filed a resolution aiming to tackle the escalating issues associated with illegal online gambling activities and protect citizens from their harmful effects.

“Reports indicate a sharp rise in gambling-related debt, family strife, school dropouts, and mental health issues linked to unregulated online platforms,” Poe stated, emphasizing the urgent need for scrutiny and action.

“It’s about time we began investigating the crippling effects of online gambling on society, especially illegal or unregulated online gambling,” Poe of FPJ Panday Bayanihan party-list said.

A detailed examination is required to understand the role of financial institutions and electronic platforms in the expansion of online gambling.

The inquiry will assess the effectiveness of existing legislation, including the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, in combating regulatory evasion tactics such as the use of VPNs or virtual private networks.

Poe’s resolution reaffirms constitutional commitments to family welfare and youth protection, particularly vital given the significant growth of the Philippine gaming industry, projected to reach P410.47 billion in gross gaming revenue in 2024, with further increases anticipated through 2025.