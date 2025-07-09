Philippines consistent in recognizing Palestinian statehood, says ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Palestinian Ambassador Mounir Anastas sees the Philippines as one of his country's more consistent supporters for doing what some other Western nations won’t: matching support for a two-state solution with recognition of Palestinian statehood.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Anastas praised Manila's position on Palestine as being "much more consistent" than other nations that back a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict but refuse to recognize Palestinian sovereignty.

The ambassador last month urged the Philippine government to "apply some pressure" on Israel over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, given their positive ties.

When asked about the possibility of ramping up pressure on Israel, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Germinia Aguilar-Usudan said it is "dialogue and understanding," not pressure, that guides the Philippines' approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"I think indeed that the position of the Philippines is very balanced," Anastas said on Tuesday. "They continue to be consistent, which means they do always defend human rights and the values and principles of the Philippines."

The Palestinian ambassador noted that the Philippines was one of the first countries to recognize Palestine in 1989. "Since then, our relations were very strong, politically talking," Anastas said.

Last year, the Philippines reiterated its support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state and supported a UN general assembly resolution raising Palestine's rights from an observer to a full member.

Manila has also consistently voted in favor of an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza at the UN general assembly.

"The Philippines has done what all the supporters of Palestine did, which means advocating for the two-state solution, supporting the solution, asking for the ceasefire, asking for the end of the occupation, and the dialogue and negotiation between the parties," the ambassador said.

Palestinian statehood part of the solution

The Philippines' longstanding recognition of Palestinian statehood contrasts with some countries like Germany and the United States that stop short of fully supporting Palestinian sovereignty while backing a two-state solution to the conflict. They condition their recognition on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

"Many Western countries do not for the moment officially recognize the state of Palestine. They affirm and reaffirm their support for the two-state solution," the ambassador said, citing Germany as an example.

"Of course, this is a very strange position and non-consistent. Why? When you are in favor of the two-state solution, in that case, you start by recognizing the two states," Anastas added.

Anastas also expressed appreciation for the Philippines’ consistent support in the United Nations, noting its votes in favor of resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and condemning Israel’s military operations that have resulted in mass casualties.

The ambassador highlighted the Philippines' participation in the International Court of Justice case against Israel filed by South Africa as evidence of Manila's commitment beyond boilerplate diplomatic support.

"The Philippines joined the ICJ case against Israel that was proposed by South Africa. And this shows how the Philippines is involved," he said.

What's standing in the way?

But despite widespread international support for a two-state solution, Anastas said implementation faces major obstacles — chief among them the Israeli government's refusal to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

The Palestine Liberation Organization declared statehood in 1988, and by year's end, 78 countries had formally recognized the Palestinian state. Today, that number has reached 147 countries — more than three-quarters of UN member states.

Israeli settlements currently occupy about 60% of the West Bank, the ambassaador said.

He suggested possible solutions, including land swaps, where Israel would give equivalent territory to Palestinians in exchange for settlement areas, or simply relocating settlers back to Israel.

"It is so simple, it is not more than that," the ambassador said. "Remember, Israel was capable to displace about 800,000, between 700,000 and 800,000 Palestinians in 1948."

But this would require political will from Israel, the ambassador said. He believes this to be unlikely given Israel's parliament last year voted overwhelmingly to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"We need change of position, but this change of position will never occur with the current composition of the government," he said. "Netanyahu and the other hardliners will never agree on the implementation of the two-state solution."

Recent regional developments have complicated efforts to advance peace in Gaza, Anastas said. The 12-day Israel-Iran conflict in June diverted international attention from Gaza's humanitarian crisis.

"This conflict diverted the attention of the international community and the media from the ongoing genocide in Gaza," the ambassador said.

An international conference planned for June 17 in New York, organized by France and Saudi Arabia to advance Palestinian recognition, was postponed because of the fighting.

Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since Hamas militants launched a surprise attack from Gaza into southern Israel on October 7, 2023, prompting Israel to declare war on Hamas the following day.