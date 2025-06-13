Philippines joins 148 nations urging Gaza ceasefire after US blocks UN move

Palestinians stand in wait for a food portion at a distribution centre south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines joined 148 other countries on Thursday, June 12, in backing a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution with 149 votes in favor, 12 against, and 19 abstentions during an emergency session in New York.

The resolution demands an "immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza" and strongly condemns using starvation as a weapon of war. It calls for Israel to lift its blockade on humanitarian aid and insists on protecting civilians under international law.

The United States and Israel led opposition to the measure, joined by Argentina, Hungary and Paraguay.

Countries abstaining included India, Georgia, Ecuador, Romania and Ethiopia.

UN Security Council fails to act

The General Assembly approved the resolution after the Security Council failed to pass a similar resolution last week. The United States cast the lone veto against a measure that had backing from all 14 other council members, including Russia and China.

The deadlock at the powerful UN Security Council prompted UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang to criticize the council's inability to fulfill its core responsibility to uphold peace and security, according to a UN News report.

General Assembly President Philémon Yang opened the emergency session saying "the horrors in Gaza must end" after 20 months of war.

Yang called the situation on the ground "unacceptable," highlighting civilian deprivation of food, water and medicine, continued captivity of hostages, and the need for urgent international action.

Wide-ranging demands

The resolution makes other demands beyond the ceasefire call. It urges the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups, and calls for implementing previous Security Council measures including prisoner exchanges and Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.

The measure demands that Israel immediately lift the Gaza blockade and open all border crossings for aid deliveries. It calls for full humanitarian access throughout the enclave, including food, medicine, water, shelter and fuel.

The resolution also urges countries to ensure Israel complies with international legal obligations and calls for protecting UN staff and humanitarian workers.

Political weight

While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they hold significant political and moral weight as expressions of global opinion.

Famine conditions continue threatening lives across Gaza, with reports of civilians killed or injured while accessing food at distribution points operated independently of the UN but supported by Israel and the US.

Following a 10-week total aid blockade, Israel now permits limited UN food deliveries while supporting a US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that operates distribution sites in central and southern Gaza. However, the new system faces daily violence as crowds approach aid points. There have been reports of Israeli troops opening fire near aid sites, according to Palestinian health officials and witnesses, based on an Associated Press report.

The UN resolution specifically demands the "full, safe and unimpeded delivery of aid" throughout the territory.

Philippines' consistency

Thursday's vote is in step with the Philippines' consistent calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

In June 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs called for the "prompt implementation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 – a comprehensive three-phase plan starting with a six-month truce, hostage releases, Israeli force withdrawals from populated areas, and 600 daily aid trucks entering Gaza. The plan's second phase envisioned a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal, while the third phase would launch major reconstruction efforts.

In September 2024, the Philippines joined 124 countries backing a UN resolution demanding Israel end its "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within one year.

The measure, based on a landmark International Court of Justice ruling that declared Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, called for complete withdrawal from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip and cessation of all settlement activities.