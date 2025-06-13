^

Headlines

Philippines joins 148 nations urging Gaza ceasefire after US blocks UN move

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 13, 2025 | 3:40pm
Philippines joins 148 nations urging Gaza ceasefire after US blocks UN move
Palestinians stand in wait for a food portion at a distribution centre south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.
AFP / Bashar Taleb

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines joined 148 other countries on Thursday, June 12, in backing a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. 

The UN General Assembly adopted the resolution with 149 votes in favor, 12 against, and 19 abstentions during an emergency session in New York. 

The resolution demands an "immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire in Gaza" and strongly condemns using starvation as a weapon of war. It calls for Israel to lift its blockade on humanitarian aid and insists on protecting civilians under international law.

The United States and Israel led opposition to the measure, joined by Argentina, Hungary and Paraguay.

Countries abstaining included India, Georgia, Ecuador, Romania and Ethiopia.

UN General Assembly's votes on adopted draft res L.34/Rev.1 on “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations”
UN Media Liaison

RELATEDHRW accuses Israel of 'acts of genocide' for restricting Gaza water access

UN Security Council fails to act

The General Assembly approved the resolution after the Security Council failed to pass a similar resolution last week. The United States cast the lone veto against a measure that had backing from all 14 other council members, including Russia and China.

The deadlock at the powerful UN Security Council prompted UN General Assembly President Philémon Yang to criticize the council's inability to fulfill its core responsibility to uphold peace and security, according to a UN News report.  

General Assembly President Philémon Yang opened the emergency session saying "the horrors in Gaza must end" after 20 months of war.  

Yang called the situation on the ground "unacceptable," highlighting civilian deprivation of food, water and medicine, continued captivity of hostages, and the need for urgent international action.

RELATEDMarcos: Philippines ‘gravely concerned’ with Israeli ops on Gaza

Wide-ranging demands

The resolution makes other demands beyond the ceasefire call. It urges the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas and other armed groups, and calls for implementing previous Security Council measures including prisoner exchanges and Israeli troop withdrawal from Gaza.

The measure demands that Israel immediately lift the Gaza blockade and open all border crossings for aid deliveries. It calls for full humanitarian access throughout the enclave, including food, medicine, water, shelter and fuel. 

The resolution also urges countries to ensure Israel complies with international legal obligations and calls for protecting UN staff and humanitarian workers.

Political weight 

While General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, they hold significant political and moral weight as expressions of global opinion.

Famine conditions continue threatening lives across Gaza, with reports of civilians killed or injured while accessing food at distribution points operated independently of the UN but supported by Israel and the US.

Following a 10-week total aid blockade, Israel now permits limited UN food deliveries while supporting a US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation that operates distribution sites in central and southern Gaza. However, the new system faces daily violence as crowds approach aid points. There have been reports of Israeli troops opening fire near aid sites, according to Palestinian health officials and witnesses, based on an Associated Press report

The UN resolution specifically demands the "full, safe and unimpeded delivery of aid" throughout the territory.

Philippines' consistency 

Thursday's vote is in step with the Philippines' consistent calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. 

In June 2024, the Department of Foreign Affairs called for the "prompt implementation" of UN Security Council Resolution 2735 – a comprehensive three-phase plan starting with a six-month truce, hostage releases, Israeli force withdrawals from populated areas, and 600 daily aid trucks entering Gaza. The plan's second phase envisioned a permanent ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal, while the third phase would launch major reconstruction efforts.

In September 2024, the Philippines joined 124 countries backing a UN resolution demanding Israel end its "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within one year. 

The measure, based on a landmark International Court of Justice ruling that declared Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, called for complete withdrawal from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip and cessation of all settlement activities.

GAZA

ISRAEL

UNITED NATIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

Bring my father home, Sara challenges Imee

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has challenged Sen. Imee Marcos to bring Rodrigo Duterte back to the Philippines, noting that...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz tells House: Respect Senate court&rsquo;s decision

Chiz tells House: Respect Senate court’s decision

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero defended yesterday the court’s move to remand the impeachment complaint against Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Charter experts slam order to remand impeach case

Charter experts slam order to remand impeach case

By Daphne Galvez | 16 hours ago
The move by the Senate to return the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte to the House of Representatives...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara mum on Senate summons

Sara mum on Senate summons

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte was mum yesterday on the Senate summons requiring her to answer allegations in the Articles of...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

PNP chief on Duterte's hardline approach vs crime: Never again

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Having seen the carnage and human rights abuses in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Drug war victims must be heard on Duterte&rsquo;s release bid &mdash; ICC lawyer

Drug war victims must be heard on Duterte’s release bid — ICC lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Should victims of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war have a say in whether he gets interim release? Yes, they...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos told to avoid travel to Iraq amid Israel offensive on Iran

Filipinos told to avoid travel to Iraq amid Israel offensive on Iran

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Embassy in Iraq advised Filipino nationals on Thursday, June 12, to avoid unnecessary travel to the country...
Headlines
fbtw
Full Text: Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte
Full Text: Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte
5 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Torre: Equal chance for PMA, PNPA grads in PNP leadership

Torre: Equal chance for PMA, PNPA grads in PNP leadership

By Emmanuel Tupas | 6 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III gave assurance that there will be no discrimination of generals...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with