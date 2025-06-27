Philippines reiterates 'balanced approach' to Israel-Palestine conflict

Palestinian mourners pray over the bodies of people killed during overnight Israeli strikes, at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on June 26, 2025, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militants group.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is sticking to its neutral approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Department of Foreign Affairs officials saying on Thursday, June 26, that "dialogue and understanding" should guide peace efforts in the Middle East.

Asked whether the Philippines would apply more pressure on Israel over Gaza amid its conflict with Iran, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Germinia Aguilar-Usudan said the country's position remains firm in backing a two-state solution to the conflict, as well as dialogue over direct confrontation.

The response comes after Palestinian Ambassador Zuhair Zaid's call for Manila to take a tougher stance and press Israel to treat Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank humanely.

"Our position is always consistent, that we support the two-state solution, which envisions an independent Israel, an independent Palestine, in one territory with well-defined borders," Aguilar-Usudan told reporters. "I think pressure is not the solution to this, but dialogue and understanding."

The assistant secretary, who heads the DFA's Middle East and African Affairs office, said the Philippines supports "all efforts for bilateral and also as well as multilateral efforts to come up with a more solid and consistent and stable peace in the Middle East."

AFP / Eyad Baba Palestinians queue at a food distribution point in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, on June 23, 2025. The Israeli blockade imposed in early March amid an impasse in truce negotiations had produced famine-like conditions across Gaza, according to rights groups.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said the Philippines is among the few countries in the region with "good relations" with all sides of the conflict.

"However, we have to have a balanced approach," De Vega said, noting that the Philippines votes in favor of UN resolutions criticizing Israeli actions.

"Israel knows where we stand. They actually would have wanted us to be more vocal, to support them on the other hand," De Vega added.

Aguilar-Usudan cited the Philippines' 2.1 million overseas workers in the Middle East, including 30,000 in Israel, as a key factor in maintaining a careful balance in its diplomatic relations in the region.

In a GMA News report June 24, Palestinian Ambassador to the Philippines Mounir Y.K. Anastas said he hopes the Philippines, with its "good relations" with Israel, could "apply some pressure on Israel in order that Israel respect the humanitarian question in Gaza and in the West Bank."

What is the two-state solution?

The Philippines has been consistent in pushing for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine — a framework that envisions an independent Israel and an independent Palestine coexisting side by side within well-defined borders.

Achieving this goal would require Israel to end its military occupation of Palestinian territories and allow Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice released an advisory opinion that declared Israel's occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip as unlawful and ordered its immediate end.

AFP / Bashar Taleb People carrying sacks of flour walk along al-Rashid street in western Jabalia on June 17, 2025, after humanitarian aid trucks reportedly entered the northern Gaza Strip through the Israeli-controlled Zikim border crossing, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The Philippines' voting record at the United Nations reflects support for this position. In September 2024, the Philippines was one of 124 countries for a resolution demanding Israel end its occupation of occupied Palestinian territory within 12 months.

On June 13, the Philippines voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution demanding an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza. This resolution also condemned Israel's use of starvation as a weapon of war and called for Israel to lift its blockade on humanitarian aid in Gaza.