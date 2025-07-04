PCG's Tarriela sues Sass Sasot for cyber libel in P1.25-M suit

MANILA, Philippines — Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard, has filed a cyber libel complaint against online blogger Allan Troy “Sass” Sasot for allegedly spreading false and malicious information about him.

Tarriela, represented by lawyers from the Movement Against Disinformation (MAD), submitted the complaint to the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, July 4.

Sasot, known for her pro-Duterte posts and large following, faces accusations of cyber libel under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 and the Revised Penal Code, which defines libel as “the public and malicious imputation of a crime” intended to dishonor or discredit a person.

The 21-page complaint details several posts made by Sasot online, which Tarriela said contained defamatory statements presented as fact but lacking supporting evidence.

“In her posts about me …, the respondent employed underhanded tactics to insinuate that I am involved in suspicious and criminal activity, often avoiding any explicit statements,” Tarriela said in the complaint.

The accusations vs. Tarriela. Sasot’s posts included claims of Tarriela allegedly receiving $4 million from the United States government, participating in an operation with the US called “Project Atlantis,” owning an expensive watch beyond his salary and accepting bags of money purportedly from Rep. Martin Romualdez.

She has also published claims that the US Embassy in Manila is “fueling corruption” in the country’s coast guard, according to the complaint.

Tarriela rejected all accusations against him, describing them as “entirely false and devoid of any factual basis.”

Checks all the boxes of libel

According to him, Sasot’s posts are defamatory in nature as they plainly suggest the commission of a crime without substantiating the claims, thereby harming his reputation as an individual and person in public office.

He cited the Supreme Court’s ruling in Almendras vs. Almendras, which considers defamatory statements as descriptions that would lead a reader to entertain doubts about a person’s character.

MAD, in a statement, also explained the value of Tarriela’s credibility as the PCG’s spokesperson on the West Philippine Sea, where disinformation has thrived amid maritime tensions with China.

Tarriela and his legal counsel believe Sasot’s posts check all the boxes for libel — naming him directly, spreading allegations online, using digital platforms and showing signs of malice.

“The deliberate persistence in repeating these falsehoods, despite their complete lack of factual basis, underscores the presence of actual malice,” he stated in the complaint.

“If these accusations by the respondent were true, she could have presented actual proof or evidence rather than relying on her bare allegations and assumptions,” he added.

Tarriela stressed how Sasot’s posts circulated online due to her substantial following, easily subjecting him to public condemnation and undermining his professional integrity.

While public officials can be more openly criticized, he believes Sasot’s statements cross the line of protected speech. Rather than offering an opinion, she made remarks that were both false and malicious in nature, Tarriela added.

Damages sought

The PCG spokesperson is seeking at least P1.25 million in damages, citing the gravity of the alleged attacks. The breakdown includes:

Moral damages not less than P300,000

Nominal damages not less than P200,000

Exemplary damages not less than P250,000

Temperate damages not less than P500,000

“This step is not solely about defending my name — it is about standing up for every public servant who silently endures online abuse and misrepresentation,” Tarriela said in a Facebook post.

“I hope this case sends a clear message: that truth matters, and that those who serve the public deserve both respect and protection from malicious attacks,” he added.

Rep. Leila De Lima (ML Party-list), who endured years of public attacks during the Duterte admin, backed Tarriela’s move, saying that free speech must not be used to cover lies or ruin someone’s name.

“Seeking legal recourse is an act of courage. It affirms the value of truth at a time when lies are amplified and monetized. It upholds the idea that those who serve the public deserve protection instead of persecution,” she said in a statement.

Sasot's side. Sasot said in her comment to the media that she recognizes Tarriela’s right to sue but added that the complaint must be served to her at her current address before she can formally respond.

But this is not Sasot’s first cyber libel case.

Sasot's other cases

Economist and former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno filed a similar complaint on March 25, accusing Sasot of falsely claiming in social media posts that she bribed lawmakers to expose “Mary Grace Piattos” — one of the alleged beneficiaries of Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, in a cyber libel complaint filed on July 2, also asked authorities to probe Sasot and other online personalities for allegedly spreading a video of a recanting Senate witness who reversed his testimony against detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy and accused her of bribery and coercion.

Sasot was also invited as a resource person in the House Tri-Committee hearing on disinformation and “fake news,” but was unable to attend as she currently resides in China.