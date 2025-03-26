Economist Cielo Magno sues Sass Sasot for cyber libel

Former Finance undersecretary Cielo Magno (left) files a complaint against vlogger Sass Sasot Rogando (right) on March 25, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Economist Cielo Magno, a former Finance secretary, filed a cyber libel complaint against blogger Sass Rogando Sasot, citing malicious public imputations that damaged her reputation.

The complaint was filed at the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, March 25.

"It’s time to push back and to use all the legal remedies that are available to us to put an end to this display of impunity," Magno said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I hope that by this action we are slowly able to restore civility and begin a path towards accountability and good governance," she added.

Basis of the complaint. Magno’s complaint stemmed from Facebook posts and YouTube videos by Sasot that allegedly contained “malicious, demeaning, and defamatory imputations.”

The posts accused Magno of bribing lawmakers to uncover the name “Mary Grace Piattos” in a paper trail examined during a House inquiry into Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential fund spending.

Sasot further alleged that Magno sought signatures to support Duterte’s impeachment.

“Owing to the said malicious public imputations by Respondent Sasot, I, including my family, suffered and continue to suffer serious anxiety, besmirched reputation, mental anguish, sleepless nights,” Magno stated in her complaint.

Magno also cited damage caused to her professional standing as an economist among her clients and the public.

Rogando is one of the vloggers invited to the House Tri-Committee inquiry aimed at regulating social media content and combating disinformation.

House inquiry and Sasot's role. The blogger, who was in China, failed to appear at the initial March 21 hearing.

Although she attempted to join on video conferencing platform Zoom, her participation was denied.

The House inquiry has intensified scrutiny of social media personalities accused of spreading fake news. The committee has warned that those who skip future hearings may face contempt charges.

Under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, posting libelous content online carries penalties one degree higher than those defined in the Revised Penal Code. Violators may face imprisonment ranging from six to twelve years.