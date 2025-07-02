^

Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto tagged in missing sabungeros case – report

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 8:08pm
Atong Ang, Gretchen Barretto tagged in missing sabungeros case â€“ report
Relatives hold photos of some missing cockfighting aficionados (sabungeros) from Manila and Laguna, as they sought help from Malacañang, Jan. 31.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — A suspect in the disappearance of cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros has accused businessman Charlie "Atong" Ang of being the mastermind behind the abductions, according to a TV interview.

In a report by GMA News' "24 Oras" on Wednesday, July 2, Julie "Dondon" Patidongan, who previously identified himself as “Totoy,” publicly surfaced to make the accusation.

He also identified other individuals allegedly involved in the disappearance of the cockfight enthusiasts, naming Eric Dela Rosa and Celso Salazar as co-conspirators.

“Sila ang mastermind sa mga nawawalang sabungero,” he said.

(They are the masterminds behind the missing sabungeros.)

According to him, Dela Rosa monitored cockfights and reported alleged cheating to Ang. One of the alleged methods is fight-fixing or “panyonyope,” where a cockfighter intentionally makes their rooster lose the match.

Patidongan claimed that the pair would then instruct Salazar to “hold” those involved.

“Si Mr. Atong Ang siya ang chairman ng pitmaster, siya ang pinaka mastermind at siya ang nag uutos na iligpit ang mga ‘yan,” Patidongan said. 

(Mr. Atong Ang is the chairman of pitmaster. He is the mastermind and the one who gives the order to get rid of them.)

Patidongan also alleged that some Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel were ordered to seize individuals at cockfighting venues.

When asked by GMA about the celebrity he had previously mentioned in earlier statements, Patidongan identified Gretchen Barretto.

“One hundred percent na may kinalaman siya [Barreto] dahil lagi silang magkasama ni Mr. Atong Ang.”

(One hundred percent, she [Barreto] is involved because she is always with Mr. Atong Ang.)

He urged Barretto to cooperate with authorities in the case.

Why he surfaced. Patidongan said he decided to reveal his identity because he trusts newly appointed PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III.

“Lumutang ako dahil alam ko na ang pinagkatiwalaan kong tao na ang ating PNP chief. Alam kong hindi siya kayang bayaran,” he said.

(I came forward because I trust our PNP chief. I know he cannot be bought.)

Response of Ang's camp. In a separate interview with One News, Ang’s lawyer, Lorna Kapunan, said the businessman will file a libel complaint against Patidongan on Thursday, July 3, to put an end to speculations linking him to the case.

Philstar.com has reached out to the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police for comment, but they have yet to respond as of writing.

COCKFIGHT

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MISSING SABUNGEROS
