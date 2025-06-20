^

Philippine Navy open to diving in Taal Lake for missing 'sabungeros'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 20, 2025 | 4:25pm
Philippine Navy open to diving in Taal Lake for missing 'sabungeros'
This composite photo shows Taal Lake and one of the divers of the Philippine Navy Special Operations Command preparing to inspect BRP Antonio Luna before a maritime exercise in 2022.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo; Philippine Navy

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy is willing to send its technical divers to the depths of Taal Lake in Batangas to assist in the search for the remains of the missing sabungeros or cockfighting enthusiasts. 

Philippine Navy spokesperson Capt. John Percie Alcos told reporters on Friday, June 20, that it has not received any request related to the case, but that the Navy is "ready to help any agency of the government for the safety and welfare of Filipinos."

"As of now, there has been no coordination with the Philippine Navy," Alcos said in mixed English and Filipino.

"Likely, once there's a notice from other government agencies in this particular case, we will refer this to the Naval Special Operations Command because that's where we have our technical divers," he added.

GMA News' 24 Oras reported on Wednesday that one of the accused in the kidnapping case of the missing sabungeros has come forward to testify about their disappearance

A man identified as “Totoy" in the report said the missing sabungeros were strangled with wire and dumped into Taal Lake.  

Totoy was one of the six security guards at the Manila Arena where at least 10 of the 34 missing sabungeros were last seen. He claimed that almost 100 cockfight workers were killed, not just the 34 missing.

Asked about the case on Thursday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the justice department is still working on its "case buildup" and currently has the testimonies of five witnesses.

Remulla also said the government may need technical divers to verify the claim that the bodies were buried in Taal Lake. 

Between April 2021 and January 2022, 34 cockfighting enthusiasts went missing. Authorities linked the disappearances to allegations of game-fixing in online cockfighting (e-sabong) during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most victims last seen at cockfighting arenas. 

PHILIPPINE NAVY

SABUNGEROS

TAAL LAKE
Recommended
