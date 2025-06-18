Teves gets appendix removed, stays at PGH for recovery â€“ counsel

Teves gets appendix removed, stays at PGH for recovery – counsel

Filipino national Arnolfo Teves, a murder suspect, is escorted by East Timorese security personnel for deportation to his home country at Presidente Nicolau Lobato airport in Dili on Thursday, May 29, 2025, after the East Timorese government decided to deport Teves for being an illegal immigrant deemed a threat to national security.

MANILA, Philippines — After being rushed to the hospital, expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. underwent a major surgery to remove his appendix. He is now in recovery at the Philippine General Hospital, his lawyer said.

Legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio updated reporters on Wednesday, June 18, saying Teves is “recuperating well” after a successful laparoscopic appendectomy done early morning.

“He’s okay. He’s recuperating well. Of course, as in any post-operative recuperation, ang binabantayan diyan ay possible complications such as infection,” he said in an ambush interview.

(He’s okay. He’s recuperating well. Of course, as in any post-operative recuperation, what we monitor are possible complications such as infection.)

Topacio did not reveal the condition his client suffered. However, a laparoscopic appendectomy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure done for patients whose appendix is infected.

In a statement, the legal counsel thanked University of the Philippines Manila Chancellor Michael Tee for assisting Teves’ transfer to PGH. He also expressed appreciation to his doctor, Marc Paul “Ancoy” Lopez and the medical team.

BJMP lapses?

Topacio, however, also called out the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) for allegedly not responding to medical emergencies as quickly as possible.

Before the surgery, BJMP spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera said Teves first complained of severe stomach pain on the evening of Monday, June 16.

He was brought to a government hospital on Tuesday morning, June 17, and later transferred to St. Luke's Medical Center in Taguig City where he had his surgery.

“If it took several hours for a high-profile prisoner such as Rep. Teves to be given medical attention, we shudder at how the BJMP will treat ordinary detainees,” Topacio said.

Immediate return

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said in a chance interview that Teves will be immediately returned to his detention after he recovers from his surgery.

“Syempre, ano ‘yan, lahat naman ‘yan may court order. Lahat ‘yan may protocol paano bantayan, pero sisigurado ko na hindi siya makakatakas sa hustisya,” he said.

(Of course, all of that will be subject to a court order. There are protocols in place for monitoring, but I will make sure he doesn’t escape justice.)

If Teves tries to delay proceedings by citing medical issues, Remulla said his hospital stay will be limited strictly to what is medically justified.

How'd he get here?

Teves was arrested in Dili, Timor-Leste on May 27 for lacking proper travel documents and deported to the Philippines two days later on the orders of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

He had been in hiding since 2023, after the House expelled him for disorderly conduct and violations of its Code of Conduct. He later sought asylum abroad after being tagged a terrorist by the Anti-Terrorism Council.

The former lawmaker is accused of orchestrating the March 2023 assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine others during an aid distribution event. The incident is also known as the Pamplona Massacre.

He is currently facing 10 counts of murder, 13 counts of frustrated murder and four counts of attempted murder at the Manila RTC Branch 51, along with separate murder charges in other courts.

On charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, Teves pleaded not guilty before Manila RTC Branch 12. For his other cases, he refused to make a plea in protest over how he was extradited.