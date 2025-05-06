Ransom in Que kidnap-slay funneled through casino junkets â€” PNP

^

Ransom in Que kidnap-slay funneled through casino junkets — PNP

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 9:30am
Three alleged suspects of killing Anson Que and his driver on April 9.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has revealed the identities of two casino junket operators allegedly involved in handling the ransom payments for the kidnapping and killing of Chinese businessman Anson Que and his driver, Armanie Pabillo.

In a press briefing on Monday, May 5, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said the ransom money was funneled through the two casino junket operators before being transferred to crypto wallets.

The casino junket operators have been identified as the 9 Dynasty Group and the White Horse Club.

According to Fajardo, the 9 Dynasty Group operates in Cambodia, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Lahat po yan ay dinadaan sa sarili po nilang 9 Dynasties e-wallets na wala pong lisensya mula sa BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) at hindi rin po registrado sa Anti-Money Laundering Council,” Fajardo said. 

(Everything goes through their own 9 Dynasties e-wallets, which do not have a license from the BSP and are also not registered with the Anti-Money Laundering Council.)

The PNP spokesperson also named Li Duan Wang, the owner of 9 Dynasties, who is also known as Mark Ong. He is a Chinese national from Fujian, China.

Although Congress passed legislation to grant Ong Philippine citizenship, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vetoed the measure, citing "dire consequences" due to Ong's suspected involvement with Philippine offshore gaming operations.

Meanwhile, the owner of the White Horse Club has yet to be identified.

When asked about the amount of money funneled to the casino junket operators, PNP chief Rommel Marbil declined to disclose the total ransom transferred through e-wallets and crypto wallets, citing the need to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Que and Pabillo were last seen at the Elison Steel office in Valenzuela on March 29.

They were found dead along a roadside in Barangay Macabud, Rodriguez, Rizal, on April 9.

Last week, the PNP identified three individuals, including David Tan Liao and two others, as masterminds in the kidnapping and slaying case.

RELATED: PNP eyes 3 masterminds in Anson Que kidnap-slay

