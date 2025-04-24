Cardinal Ambo David en route to Rome to pay final respects to Pope Francis

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President and Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David is on his way to the Vatican City on Thursday, April 24.

David, one of the candidates and electors for the next Supreme Pontiff, will travel to the Vatican to “pay his final respects to Pope Francis,” according to a statement from the Diocese of Kalookan.

“A quiet moment, but filled with so much meaning. Let’s continue to pray for the soul of our beloved Holy Father, and for all our Cardinals—especially Cardinal Ambo—as they carry on the mission of hope and service,” the Diocese of Kalookan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula is also expected to leave for the Vatican on Thursday, according to the Archdiocese of Manila Office of Communications.

David and Advincula are among the three Filipino cardinals, along with Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, eligible to vote for the next pope once the College of Cardinals convenes for a conclave.

As cardinals under the age of 80, they are not only qualified to serve as electors but may also be considered candidates for the papacy.

Advincula was elevated to cardinal by Francis in 2020, the same year he was appointed Archbishop of Manila. David, meanwhile, was made a cardinal by Francis in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Tagle was appointed by Francis as a cardinal-bishop, the highest rank within the College of Cardinals. He also became the second Filipino to lead a Vatican dicastery after being named pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization in 2022.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on April 21. He was elected as the head of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013.