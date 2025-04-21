CBCP President Ambo David calls for prayers after Pope Francisâ€™ death

CBCP President Ambo David calls for prayers after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis during his visit in the Philippines in 2015.

MANILA, Philippines — Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David has called for prayers following the passing of Pope Francis.

David, who is also the Bishop of Kalookan, urged churches to ring their bells as a call to prayer.

Francis, aged 88, passed away at Domus Sanctae Marta at 7:35 a.m., according to Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.

“Let us please ring the bells of our churches and call our people to prayer for the eternal repose of the Holy Father Pope Francis, who passed on just about ten minutes ago,” David said in a statement.

David is the third cardinal appointed by Francis, having been elevated to the cardinalate in 2024.

In a separate statement, the Diocese of Cubao described Francis as a “humble shepherd, a voice for peace, and a tireless advocate for the marginalized.”

“His legacy will forever echo in the hearts of the faithful,” a statement from the Cubao diocese read.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST), a pontifical university, also mourned the passing of the pontiff, saying that “he led the Church with a heart like Christ.”

“We pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Pope Francis, our Lolo Kiko. He led the Church with a heart like that of Christ,” UST’s statement read.

UST also recalled Pope Francis' visit to the university in 2015, where he celebrated Mass at the UST Grandstand.

“Throughout his pontificate, the Pope has maintained a memorable connection to Thomasians. His first-ever English speech was delivered during the Philippine Conference on New Evangelization,” it said.

“Eternal rest grant unto Pope Francis, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace,” it added.

It can be recalled that Pope Francis visited UST and Tacloban City during his trip to the Philippines in 2015.