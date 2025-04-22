Cardinal Advincula recalls Pope Francisâ€™ influence on Filipino faithful

^

Cardinal Advincula recalls Pope Francis’ influence on Filipino faithful

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 22, 2025 | 6:21pm
Pope Francis greets worshippers as he arrives to celebrate a mass at a park in Manila on January 18, 2015.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula reflected on the impact of Pope Francis on the Filipino faithful during a requiem Mass.

In his homily on Tuesday, April 22, the Manila prelate highlighted the Pope’s 2015 visit to the Philippines—a moment he described as "a moment of grace forever etched in our national memory."

He recalled the pontiff’s visit to Tacloban in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yolanda, as well as the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Luneta.

“Pope Francis showed us what it means to suffer with others and find hope in the midst of pain,” he said. 

“His presence, prayers, and preaching have confirmed us in faith, enlivened our hope, and animated us to charity. And indeed, we fondly recall his special love for Filipinos all over the world,” he added. 

Love for the Philippines

 

Advincula said Pope Francis consistently demonstrated his love for the Philippines through both his words and actions.

He noted the pontiff’s appointment of numerous Filipino “shepherds,” including three cardinals and several bishops.

“As we celebrated 500 years of Christianity in our land, the Holy Father was with us, thanking God with us for the gift of faith, and encouraging us to continue sharing it with the world. May we always be, as he called us to be, ‘smugglers of the faith,’ carrying the light of Christ to every corner of the earth,” he said. 

Cardinals appointed by Pope Francis. There are three Filipino bishops whom Pope Francis elevated to the rank of cardinal.

The first was Orlando Cardinal Quevedo, Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato, who was made a cardinal in 2014.

The second was Jose Cardinal Advincula, then Archbishop of Capiz and now the Archbishop of Manila, who was elevated in 2020.

The most recent is Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David, Bishop of Kalookan, who was created a cardinal in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, although already a cardinal before Francis’ papacy, was elevated to the rank of cardinal-bishop by Pope Francis in May 2020. He was also appointed pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

Bishops and apostolic nuncios appointed. Pope Francis appointed 42 Filipino bishops and five Filipino Apostolic Nuncios during his papacy.

His first appointment of a Filipino bishop was Narciso Abellana, who became bishop of the Diocese of Romblon in 2014.

The most recent was Glen Corsiga, who was appointed bishop of the Diocese of Ipil.

Among the five apostolic nuncios appointed by Francis, the latest is Archbishop Bernardito Auza, who was named Apostolic Nuncio to the European Union on March 22, 2024.

HOLY SEE

JOSE ADVINCULA

POPE FRANCIS

VATICAN CITY
