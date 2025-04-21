â€˜Burn with loveâ€™: Philippine Jesuits offer prayers for Pope Francis

‘Burn with love’: Philippine Jesuits offer prayers for Pope Francis

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Jesuits offered their prayers for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis: the first ever Jesuit pontiff.

The Vatican announced Pope Francis’ passing on Easter Monday, April 21. While the exact cause of death was not disclosed, the pontiff had spent a prolonged period in the hospital earlier in 2025 due to double pneumonia.

“O God, who gave Francis to be shepherd of the whole Church and made him resplendent with wondrous virtue and teaching, grant that we, who venerate the merits of such a Bishop, may shine with good deeds before others and burn with love before you. Through our Lord Jesus Christ, your Son, who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, God, for ever and ever,” the Philippine Jesuits said in a Facebook post.

In another prayer, the Philippine Jesuits hoped that Francis would forever be happy in the presence of God.

The Jesuits of the Loyola House of Studies in Ateneo de Manila University had set up a memorial corner in their building, inviting the faithful to offer prayers for Pope Francis. A cutout board of Pope Francis stood next to a statue of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, who founded the Society of Jesus, more commonly known as Jesuits.

“It serves not only as a place of mourning but also as a space for reflection and thanksgiving for the Pope’s enduring witness to faith, humility, and service,” the Philippine Jesuits said.

Ateneo de Manila University, a Catholic school founded by the Jesuits, also expressed its sorrows over the passing of Francis.

“Eternal rest grant unto Francis, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul, through the mercy of God, rest in peace,” the university said in a statement.

Jesuits are known within the Catholic community for their inclusive preaching, which emphasizes caring for the whole person—body, mind, and soul. Beyond this nurturing mission, the Jesuit order also highlights faith in action, with a core commitment to promoting justice and peace in the world

Beyond being a portrait of simplicity, Francis made strong calls for peace amid Israel's siege on Palestine, regularly making calls to a parish church in the war-torn Gaza. One of his last acts before his death was demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.