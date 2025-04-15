LTFRB suspends bus firm in NLEX crash, probes Commonwealth accident

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has preventively suspended the operations of a bus firm involved in a three-vehicle crash on North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

The LTFRB on Tuesday, April 15, said the bus was seen rapidly swerving between lanes, initially hitting a closed van. It then swerved back to its original lane and struck the rear of a truck. At least 13 individuals were injured in the incident.

The board said it is placing the operator of the public utility bus under preventive suspension for a period of up to 30 days.

The operator, identified as Wilson Hong Sy, has been ordered to cease the operation of six buses plying the PITX-Navitas Terminal route via EDSA.

Sy was also directed to require his drivers to undergo road safety training and mandatory drug testing. The LTFRB mandated the inspection of off-road vehicles and the submission of proof from insurance companies that compensation has been provided to the victims of the accident.

The LTFRB said it is investigating another viral road incident, this time along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

A speeding jeepney driver was seen careening into two other vehicles in a fatal accident that left two people dead and 16 others injured.

“We are moving now—not after another accident. We’re auditing operators with repeated violations and will revoke franchises if necessary, ” LTFRB Chair Teofilo Guadiz III said in a statement.

“Driving a public vehicle is a responsibility. If you’re reckless, you’re out because it poses danger to people’s lives,” he added.

With the Holy Week season starting, more people are traveling around the country.

Inspections

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon inspected the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 early Tuesday morning, where he noted the steady flow of passengers through immigration.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, conducted surprise inspections at a bus terminal in Metro Manila.

During the visit, he flagged several violations, including the absence of safety equipment for personnel. He also noted that most of the mechanics employed by the bus company lacked TESDA training certificates.