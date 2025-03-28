Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegsethâ€™s visit

^

Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegseth’s visit

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 7:07pm
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a joint press conference with Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro after their meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila on March 28, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The during US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Manila, the United States and the Philippines have agreed to bolster industrial defense areas of the 1951 mutual defense treaty through enhanced cooperation.

Hegseth, alongside his Philippine counterpart Gilbert Teodoro, stressed the need to bolster deterrence against threats in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The US defense chief also reaffirmed America's commitment to the Philippines' defense, pointing to a $500 million military funding pledge to its Southeast Asian ally.

In a "Joint Vision Statement on U.S.-Philippine Defense Industrial Cooperation," the two countries outlined various areas for collaboration, including:

  • Unmanned systems
  • Ammunition components/energetics
  • Critical minerals
  • Logistics support
  • Ship maintenance and repair
  • Airspace integration
  • Additive manufacturing
  • Aircraft maintenance and repair
  • System components and spare parts production

The statement also expressed plans to remove barriers in industrial regulations and ensure the resilience of industrial cooperation initiatives.

"Projects under this framework intend to seek to support the Philippines as it develops more advanced defense capabilities, grows, and diversifies its economy, and contributes to bilateral and regional defense industrial base capacity," the joint statement read.

Hegseth had strong words for Beijing during his visit, labeling China as a "communist" threat. He said that while the US is not seeking war, it remains prepared for any eventuality.

This stance comes in response to China's continued claims on the West Philippine Sea, despite the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling affirming the Philippines' rights to the disputed waters.

BONGBONG MARCOS

GILBERT TEODORO

PETE HEGSETH
Old guard vs new blood: Malapitan, Trillanes clash in Caloocan mayoral race

Old guard vs new blood: Malapitan, Trillanes clash in Caloocan mayoral race

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Two prominent mayoral candidates in Caloocan City launched their campaigns with contrasting messages: one boasts an established,...
Headlines
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte turns 80 in ICC detention

Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte turns 80 in ICC detention

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte turned 80 on Friday, March 28, inside the detention facility of the very court he once vowed...
Headlines
Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, seeking her final term under the three-term limit, kicked off her reelection bid with the...
Headlines
