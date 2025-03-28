Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegsethâ€™s visit

Philippines, US agree to boost industrial defense ties during Hegseth’s visit

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a joint press conference with Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro after their meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila on March 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The during US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's visit to Manila, the United States and the Philippines have agreed to bolster industrial defense areas of the 1951 mutual defense treaty through enhanced cooperation.

Hegseth, alongside his Philippine counterpart Gilbert Teodoro, stressed the need to bolster deterrence against threats in the Indo-Pacific Region.

The US defense chief also reaffirmed America's commitment to the Philippines' defense, pointing to a $500 million military funding pledge to its Southeast Asian ally.

In a "Joint Vision Statement on U.S.-Philippine Defense Industrial Cooperation," the two countries outlined various areas for collaboration, including:

Unmanned systems

Ammunition components/energetics

Critical minerals

Logistics support

Ship maintenance and repair

Airspace integration

Additive manufacturing

Aircraft maintenance and repair

System components and spare parts production

The statement also expressed plans to remove barriers in industrial regulations and ensure the resilience of industrial cooperation initiatives.

"Projects under this framework intend to seek to support the Philippines as it develops more advanced defense capabilities, grows, and diversifies its economy, and contributes to bilateral and regional defense industrial base capacity," the joint statement read.

Hegseth had strong words for Beijing during his visit, labeling China as a "communist" threat. He said that while the US is not seeking war, it remains prepared for any eventuality.

This stance comes in response to China's continued claims on the West Philippine Sea, despite the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling affirming the Philippines' rights to the disputed waters.