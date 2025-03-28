^

Headlines

Pentagon chief calls for deterrence against China in first visit to Manila

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 28, 2025 | 1:37pm
Pentagon chief calls for deterrence against China in first visit to Manila
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (L) shakes hands with Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto Teodoro prior to their bilateral meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila on March 28, 2025.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explicitly called "communist" China a threat during his first visit to the Philippines on Friday, March 28, declaring that "deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region." 

"[Peace] through strength is a very real thing. Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the Communist Chinese and that friends need to stand shoulder to shoulder to deter conflict, to ensure that there's free navigation," Hegseth said told President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during their meeting at Malacañang Palace on Friday, March 28.

Hegseth's two-day visit to the Philippines starting Friday is the first by a top US official under the second administration of President Donald Trump. 

Manila is also Hegseth's first stopover in his overseas tour of US allies, ahead of his visit to Japan next week. 

The US defense chief praised the Philippines for its actions in defense of its sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea. 

"Whether you call it the South China Sea or the West Philippine Sea, we recognize that your country has stood very firm in that location and in defense of your nation," Hegseth said. 

The West Philippine Sea is the term the Philippines uses to refer to the parts of its 370-kilometer exclusive economic zone that fall within the South China Sea, which Beijing claims in its near-entirety. 

China continues to assert control over nearly the entire South China Sea despite a landmark 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidated Beijing's expansive "nine-dash line" territorial claims.

The legally binding decision affirmed the Philippines' sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone, but China has rejected the ruling outright and continued to carry out aggressive maneuvers against Philippine vessels in the contested waters.

Trump's agenda. During his meeting with Marcos, Hegseth conveyed that the Trump administration has been preparing extensively for strengthening the two countries' partnership, with staff working "diligently for weeks and weeks and months" on military and economic cooperation.

"Our whole team is honored to be here to engage in even deeper conversations about partnership in detail. And thank you for your leadership in being a friend to the United States," Hegseth said.

"We look forward to many more opportunities to work together," the US defense chief added. 

Marcos told Hegseth that his visit sends "a very strong message of the commitment of both our countries to continue to work together to maintain the peace in the Indo-Pacific region within the South China Sea."

The Pentagon earlier described Hegseth's trip as part of "unprecedented cooperation with like-minded countries to strengthen regional security." 

In their first call in February, Hegseth and Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro discussed the importance of "reestablishing deterrence in the South China Sea, including by working with allies and partners."    

CHINA

DEFENSE

SOUTH CHINA SEA

UNITED STATES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines' ICC exit creates dilemma for Duterte's bid for release

Philippines' ICC exit creates dilemma for Duterte's bid for release

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte's potential bid for interim release from the ICC faces an obstacle: the Philippine government...
Headlines
fbtw
Imee&rsquo;s probe finds &lsquo;glaring violations&rsquo; in Duterte arrest

Imee’s probe finds ‘glaring violations’ in Duterte arrest

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
The Philippine government had a “comprehensive plan” to arrest former president Rodrigo Duterte and cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
Honeylet, Kitty fail to see Duterte in The Hague

Honeylet, Kitty fail to see Duterte in The Hague

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
On the eve of former president Rodrigo Duterte’s 80th birthday, his common-law wife Honeylet Avanceña and their...
Headlines
fbtw
Alex Eala&rsquo;s Miami Open dream run continues

Alex Eala’s Miami Open dream run continues

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Not once, not twice, but thrice in a row for “Alexandra The Great.”
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate can start processing pleadings on Sara impeachment&rsquo;

‘Senate can start processing pleadings on Sara impeachment’

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Even if the Senate has not formally convened as an impeachment court, it can allow the exchange of official communications...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

Joy Belmonte kicks off reelection campaign. What does she plan for QC?

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, seeking her final term under the three-term limit, kicked off her reelection bid with the...
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief Hegseth visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home

US defense chief Hegseth visits Philippines dogged by scandal at home

By Chad Williams | 4 hours ago
US defense chief Pete Hegseth will meet his Philippine counterpart in Manila on Friday, part of a tour of Pacific allies that...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 local candidates on campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
The 45-day campaign period for local candidates begins on Friday, March 28.
Headlines
fbtw
LPA brings rains to Visayas, Mindanao

LPA brings rains to Visayas, Mindanao

By Christine Boton | 14 hours ago
A low-pressure area continues to bring rains over the Visayas and parts of Mindanao, although the chance of it developing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with