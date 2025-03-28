Hegseth's warning: US not seeking war but ready to defend interests amid sea tensions

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures during a joint press conference with Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro after their meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila on March 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — In a stark warning to potential adversaries, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared during his visit to Manila that while the United States does not seek war, it stands ready to defend its interests including over contested waters.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro on Friday, March 28, Hegseth underscored the importance of deterrence against threats from “communist” China.

Hegseth also said that the US stands ready to face any nation that tests its resolve.

“Our partnership demonstrates our commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. As our president often says, we will achieve peace through strength. We do not seek war; we seek peace. But those who long for peace must prepare for war,” Hegseth said.

Earlier today, Hegseth met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., where he reiterated the need for allies to work together in preventing conflict and safeguarding freedom of navigation in key waterways.

Hegseth, who serves under Republic President Donald Trump, criticized former US president Joe Biden’s administration for allegedly failing to provide visible support to the Philippines during maritime standoffs.

“What we're dealing with right now is many years of deferred maintenance, of weakness that we need to reestablish strength and deterrence in multiple places around the globe, but pertinently today for this region,” the Pentagon chief said.

AFP/Ted Aljibe US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (L) and Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro hold a joint press conference after their meeting at Camp Aguinaldo in Manila on March 28, 2025.

When asked about deploying the U.S. Navy Seventh Fleet—the largest fleet comprising over 50 ships and 150 aircraft—Hegseth referred questions to Admiral Samuel Paparo Jr.

“I defer to Admiral Paparo and his war plans, real war plans. Admiral Paparo understands the situation, understands the geographic significance, understands the urgency, and is prepared to work with those in the region to ensure we are leaning forward in our posture,” Hegseth said.

Teodoro, meanwhile, avoided direct references to conflict but stressed the need for preparedness. He said the Philippines is entering several visiting forces agreements with like-minded nations. These deals are expected to increaes rotational presence of foreign forces within its borders.

“We must be prepared to answer and to meet and even to deter any possibility in the future for our mutual defense and the defense of freedom and international law,” Teodoro said.

'Predator' allegations

Prior to Hegseth’s visit, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned the Philippines against allowing “predators” within its borders. Teodoro dismissed this statement as hypocritical, accusing Beijing of carving out the South China Sea for itself.

He described China's perspective as coming from a "limited" source.

“You know what the problem is? You will hear me. The United States will hear me. Filipinos will hear me. But 1 billion or more Chinese won't get to hear what I said,” Teodoro said.

Teodoro also rebuffed China’s claim that the Philippines acts as a mouthpiece for other countries. “the Philippines is not a mouthpiece, unlike they themselves, who are mouthpieces of Xi Jinping,” he said.