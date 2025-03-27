Philippines ready to present evidence Roque 'not politically oppressed'

^

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will present evidence that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque is "not politically oppressed" if consulted about his request for asylum in the Netherlands, a Department of Foreign Affairs undersecretary said on Thursday, March 27.

Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the final decision on Roque's asylum application rests with the Dutch government, but the Philippines would present its position if asked.

"Let's wait for the order of our president ... But if the opinion of the Philippine government is asked, of course, we will present [evidence] that there is a case and that he is not politically oppressed," De Vega said in mixed English and Filipino at a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing.

"If the Dutch government asks for an explanation before making a decision, we need to tell the truth that the Philippines is a democracy," De Vega said. "It's not true that we have political prisoners or that people are oppressed."

While House members have called on the government to block Roque's asylum request, the Philippines cannot ultimately prevent the Netherlands from granting it, De Vega said.

"Regarding blocking [the request], we cannot block it if that is the Netherlands' decision," he said.

The DFA official also clarified that the arrest of the former president and his subsequent transfer to the Hague-based court was not tantamount to a guilty verdict, De Vega added. 

Duterte was sent to the ICC "because it is our obligation," the DFA official said.

"So, if Atty. Roque is there and then says he is a political prisoner, well, we have an election in May—the opposition could present themselves there," De Vega said.
 
An online petition seeking to block Roque's asylum application has already gathered over 11,000 signatures. 

The petition, initiated by Filipino-Dutch author Joel Vega, urges the Immigration and Naturalization Service of the Netherlands to deny Roque's request. It claimed Roque is "misusing the Dutch system" to evade ongoing investigations in the Philippines.

Roque is facing an arrest warrant in the Philippines for failing to appear before the House quad committee last year, which ordered him to attend its hearings and present documents disclosing his financial records.

This is in connection with the allegations that Roque was involved in the illegal activities found in now-defunct Lucky South 99, a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO). 

Roque said he is a victim of political persecution, accusing the Quad Committee of investigating POGOs with a “political motivation.” — Cristina Chi with reports by Dominique Flores

