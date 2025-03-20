Timor-Leste court to govâ€™t: No extradition for Teves

Timor-Leste court to gov’t: No extradition for Teves

Photo released by lawyer Ferdinand Topacio yesterday shows him (left) walking with former Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. following the latter’s release from preventive detention at the Becora Prison in Dili, Timor-Leste.

MANILA, Philippines — Timor-Leste’s Court of Appeals has rejected the Philippine government's request to extradite expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Teves’ lawyer, Ferdinand Topacio, confirmed that the Timor-Leste court granted Teves' appeal against extradition on Thursday, March 20.

"I congratulate my counterpart lawyers in Timor Leste -- Lisensiados Duarte and Jose Pedro Sousa, Dr. Ximenes and others who formed the so-called Tanggol Teves Team -- for their unwavering faith in the justness of our cause,” Topacio said .

In a statement, the Department of Justice (DOJ) called the Timor-Leste court’s "adverse" ruling peculiar, noting that it had previously granted the Philippine government’s extradition request twice.

“This sudden shift raises serious concerns, and we are currently seeking further clarification regarding the basis of this decision,” DOJ Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said.

“We reiterate our firm request for cooperation in this matter. Mr. Teves is facing serious charges, including multiple counts of murder, and must be brought home to face the full force of the law. Allowing him to evade justice would be the height of injustice, not only to the victims and their families but to the integrity of the rule of law,” he added.

On June 27, 2024, the Timor-Leste court granted the government’s extradition request.

Teves appealed the ruling, but the court denied his appeal in June 2024. The court affirmed its decision to reject his appeal in December 2024.

Teves was arrested in March 2024 in Dili, Timor-Leste's capital, following an Interpol Red Notice.

The Philippine government sought his extradition due to multiple criminal charges, including his alleged involvement in the March 2023 killing of former Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

He is also facing other charges related to a series of killings in 2019.