Timor-Leste grants Philippines request for Teves extradition

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2024 | 12:00am
Timor-Leste grants Philippines request for Teves extradition
This photo shows a picture of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. being arrested by Timor-Leste law enforcement in Dili, East Timor.
Polícia Científica e de Investigação Criminal / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Court of Appeals of Timor-Leste has granted the extradition request of the Philippine government against former Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced this on June 27, citing information from the attorney-general of Timor-Leste.

“We have won. We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts,” DOJ spokesman Mico Clavano said.

Clavano did not immediately say when Teves is expected back in the Philippines.

The Philippine government sought the extradition of Teves for him to face multiple murder, frustrated murder and attempted murder charges in Manila for the March 4, 2023 assassination of then Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others.

Teves, who has been out of the country since last year, was recently released from house arrest in Timor-Leste, but his movement was still restricted and subject to close monitoring.

The former lawmaker was arrested last March 21 by local law enforcers after the International Criminal Police or Interpol issued a red notice against him.

The Manila trial court has issued an arrest order against Teves as well as the cancellation of his Philippine passport.

Aside from Degamo’s murder, Teves and others have also been charged with the deaths of three individuals in Negros Oriental in 2019.

He has also been designated as a “terrorist” last year after he was expelled from the House of Representatives for disorderly conduct and continued absence despite an expired travel authority.

The murder trial of Teves before the Manila court has likewise started, where government prosecutors presented evidence and the first witness.

Teves’ co-accused Marvin Miranda was arraigned. He did not enter a plea, prompting the court to enter a not guilty plea.

Other defendants Angelo and Jay Ann Palagtiw pleaded not guilty.

Teves’ camp has yet to issue a statement on the grant of the government’s extradition request.

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.
Philstar
