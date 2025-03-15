Winning senators, party-list groups in 2025 polls expected within a week â€” Comelec

^

Winning senators, party-list groups in 2025 polls expected within a week — Comelec

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina
March 15, 2025
Workers install tarpaulins at the Commission on Elections-National Capital Region (Comelec-NCR) office in San Juan City on Sept. 30, 2024 as they prepare for the arrival of city representative aspirants who will file their certificate of candidacy on October 1, the first day of COC filing.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) expects the winners of the senatorial and party-list races in the May 12, 2025 national and local elections to be known within a week after polling day.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) is set to complete the tallying process within five to seven days after election day.

The Comelec en banc will convene as the NBOC to officially tally the votes and declare the winners.

"From the Municipal and Provincial Boards of Canvassers, they will be brought to the National Board of Canvassers. By our estimates, the canvassing in the national level will run from five to seven days," Garcia said in a press briefing on Friday, March 14.

The Comelec chief explained that the automated election system, supported by 5G technology through Starlink, will allow for faster transmission of results compared to past elections.

"Hopefully, the people will not be surprised with our fast transmission of election results," he said.

Garcia added that unofficial results could be available as early as election night, shortening the waiting time for official proclamations.

In the May 2022 polls, Comelec proclaimed the 12 winning senators nine days after the elections, while party-list groups were officially declared 17 days later.

This year's midterm elections will determine 12 new senators, along with representatives for district and party-list seats, local officials and other key government positions.

