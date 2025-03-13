^

Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 2:20pm
Philippines embassy provides Duterte with assistance
Former president Rodrigo Duterte on October 28, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in the Hague has extended consular assistance to former President Rodrigo Duterte and implemented a range of practical measures for his transition to International Criminal Court (ICC) custody.

In a statement early Thursday, March 13, the Philippine embassy said it has provided Duterte with winter clothing, changes of clothes, and care packages appropriate for the European winter. Similar provisions were extended to his delegation and flight crew. 

The embassy also secured temporary visas for Duterte's companions, including a two-day visa for his nurse and aide, and a 15-day visa for former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, who serves as his counsel.

Prior to Duterte's arrival, the embassy officials said they had already communicated with ICC officials and the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the need for close monitoring of Duterte's medical and physical condition.  

"The embassy called the attention of ICC officials and Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials on the need to closely attend to and monitor the medical and physical conditions of the former president," said the embassy.

Following this, ICC authorities dispatched a medical nurse as part of the airport reception team for the former president. The assigned nurse consulted with Duterte's personal nurse, who had accompanied him on the chartered flight from Manila.

"The ICC nurse has relayed the information received to the ICC Medical Doctor for the conduct of medical check-up on the former President on arrival at the ICC Detention Center," the embassy said.

Duterte has also been given names and contact numbers of embassy officials "who can be reached by mobile phone for any consular assistance that he may need."

What came before. The former president landed in Rotterdam, Netherlands at around 11:53 p.m. (Philippine time) on Thursday via a charted plane, after which he was swiftly taken into custody by the ICC.

Duterte was arrested Tuesday after being served an ICC arrest warrant, which local police carried out in compliance with an Interpol red alert notice. He is facing the charge of committing crimes against humanity over his violent anti-illegal drugs campaign as president, and earlier, as Davao City mayor.

The former president was served the ICC arrest warrant by the Prosecutor General.

Duterte's so-called "war on drugs" has been the subject of investigation by the ICC since 2018. Official police figures report over 6,000 fatalities linked to the crackdown, yet human rights organizations believe that the true toll could reach as high as 30,000, including innocent civilians. 

— Cristina Chi

