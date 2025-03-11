^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Duterte's return amid ICC arrest warrant rumors

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
March 11, 2025 | 11:24am
LIVE updates: Duterte's return amid ICC arrest warrant rumors
Former philippine president Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a gathering with the Philippine community in Hong Kong at the city's Southorn Stadium on March 9, 2025.
AFP / Holmes Chan

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 11, amid rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may serve a warrant for his arrest.

The ICC has been investigating Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity committed during his bloody war on drugs.

Prior to his arrival, personnel from the Philippine National Police were seen at NAIA.

Follow the latest updates on developments following the former president's return. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

RODRIGO DUTERTE
Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

Comelec probing reports money distributed at Hong Kong campaign rally

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Reports of vote buying in Hong Kong are being verified by the Commission on Elections following a campaign rally there attended...
Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

Duterte, Sara flying back to Philippines today?

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, are expected to arrive in the country from...
PNP &lsquo;prepared for eventuality&rsquo; if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte
play

PNP ‘prepared for eventuality’ if Interpol requests arrest of Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 17 hours ago
PNP Spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that the PNP, being a member of Interpol, is duty-bound to cooperate...
Government abandoned VP? It&rsquo;s the other way around &ndash; Palace

Government abandoned VP? It’s the other way around – Palace

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
It was Vice President Sara Duterte who abandoned the government and not the other way around, Malacañang said yesterday,...
'China unlikely to carry out ICC arrest of Duterte'

'China unlikely to carry out ICC arrest of Duterte'

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Former presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo is confident that his former principal, former President Rodrigo Duterte,...
Gas down by P1.70, diesel by P0.90

Gas down by P1.70, diesel by P0.90

By Brix Lelis | 11 hours ago
Oil companies are set to cut fuel prices by as much as P1.80 per liter today, driven by higher supply in the global mark...
Probe sought on grant of Chinese fishing licenses

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Three local government units in Luzon should be investigated for granting 85 Chinese-owned companies licenses to operate along the coastal towns of the provinces of Zambales and Bataan, to the detriment of local...
SWS: DOST should focus on food security

By EJ Macababbad | 11 hours ago
Six out of 10 Filipinos want the Department of Science and Technology to focus on projects that ensure food security, according to a December 2024 Social Weather Stations survey commissioned by the DOST, amid...
DA: 3,270 MT of imported onions arrive

DA: 3,270 MT of imported onions arrive

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
At least 3,270 metric tons of imported onions have arrived in the country as part of government efforts to lower retail...
&lsquo;Expedite probe of 2023 NFA rice sale&rsquo;

‘Expedite probe of 2023 NFA rice sale’

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires should expedite the investigation into the alleged anomalous sale of National Food Authority rice...
