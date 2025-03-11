LIVE updates: Duterte's return amid ICC arrest warrant

Former philippine president Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a gathering with the Philippine community in Hong Kong at the city's Southorn Stadium on March 9, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Former President Rodrigo Duterte arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from Hong Kong on Tuesday, March 11, amid rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may serve a warrant for his arrest.

The ICC has been investigating Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity committed during his bloody war on drugs.

Prior to his arrival, personnel from the Philippine National Police were seen at NAIA.

Follow the latest updates on developments following the former president's return. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)