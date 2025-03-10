Duterte denies involvement in drug war as ICC warrant rumors circulate

Former President Rodrigo Duterte attends the House Quad Committee's eleventh hearing into his war on drugs on Nov. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3 p.m.) — Former President Rodrigo Duterte has denied committing crimes against humanity during his presidency amid rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant against him.

The former president said he is "not at fault" for the drug war.

“Ang balita ko may warrant daw ako... 'yung sa ICC. Matagal na ako hinahabol ng mga p*******.. ano [naman] ang kasalanan ko?” Rodrigo said on Sunday, March 9, addressing overseas Filipino workers at Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

(I heard there's a warrant for me... from the ICC. Those s*** o* b****** have been after me for a long time. What's my fault?)

“Ginawa ko naman ang lahat sa panahon ko para may konting katahimikan at mapayapa ang buhay ng Pilipino," he added.

(I did everything during my term to bring a little peace and tranquility to the lives of Filipinos.)

However, in congressional hearings on his admin's extrajudicial killings, Duterte repeatedly said he would "take full legal responsibility" for his police officers' actions — whether legal or not. He even challenged the ICC to "hurry up," daring it to come to the Philippines before his death.

Duterte is in Hong Kong for the “Pasasalamat kay PRRD with OFWs". He was joined by impeached Vice President Sara Duterte in the campaign sortie for their party, PDP-Laban.

The former president reportedly left the Philippines on March 7. A social media video showing Rodrigo at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport sparked widespread speculation that he was leaving to avoid a potential arrest by the ICC.

The ICC. The ICC is investigating Rodrigo for alleged crimes against humanity related to the deaths of thousands during his administration’s war on drugs.

Official government records estimate the death toll from the drug war at approximately 6,000. However, both local and international human rights organizations claim the number could be as high as 30,000, primarily involving small-scale drug users and pushers.

Established in 2002 in The Hague, the ICC serves as a court of last resort for grave international offenses, including genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression.

The ICC intervenes when national courts are either unable or unwilling to prosecute these crimes.

Approximately 125 nations are signatories to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, although China, which governs Hong Kong, is not among them.

In August 2024, Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said an arrest warrant could be issued against the former president.

'Government prepared'

Meanwhile, the issuance of an ICC warrant against Rodrigo has yet to be confirmed.

"Not yet confirmed," ICC assistant to counsel Kristina Conti said in a message to Philstar.com.

Presidential Communications Office chief Jay Ruiz also said that the "government is prepared in any eventuality" in response to the speculations of the warrant issuance.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra also said that they have not received any formal notice from the international tribunal.

"Our DFA is the official entry point for any such notice or communication as a matter of diplomatic courtesy," Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

On Monday, March 10, Palace Press Officer and Undersecretary Claire Castro said Malacañang has not yet received any official communication regarding the reported arrest warrant for the former president. —With reports by Dominique Nicole Flores