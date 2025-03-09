VP Sara, ex-president Duterte in HK for PDP-Laban rally amid ICC arrest warrant rumors

Vice President Sara Duterte speaks to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, during a hearing of the House quad committee, Nov. 14, 2024. This is the elder Duterte's first time facing the panel, while the vice president was there to watch the proceedings.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte joined her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in Hong Kong for a sortie of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the Office of the Vice President (OVP) said.

According to the OVP, Sara is set to attend her father’s event with overseas Filipino workers in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

The former president was seen in Causeway Bay on March 8, amid circulating rumors that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant of arrest against him, according to a report by the Hong Kong-based English newspaper "The Standard."

The newspaper also reported that the former president was accompanied by 10 bodyguards.

Rodrigo reportedly left the Philippines on March 7. Speculation arose that he was leaving the country due to an ICC warrant after a social media video showed him at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

However, the existence of an arrest warrant from the international tribunal has yet to be confirmed.

In August last year, Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said that a warrant of arrest could be issued against the former president.

The ICC is investigating Duterte for alleged crimes against humanity over the deaths of thousands during the war on drugs implemented during his tenure.

Government data estimates that around 6,000 people were killed during the drug war. However, local and international human rights groups place the death toll at up to 30,000, mostly small-time drug pushers and users.