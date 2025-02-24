Philippines to continue boundary dialogue with Palau

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally welcomes President Surangel Whipps Jr. of the Republic of Palau in Malacañan Palace on Feb. 24, 2025. The Palau President is undertaking his first Official Visit to the Philippines. He is set to engage in a discussion with President Marcos Jr. on expanding the existing bilateral relations between the two nations.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has pledged to continue discussions on boundary delineation with the country of Palau.

Palau is an island nation that lies 400 nautical miles southwest of the Philippines. The two countries have yet to define boundaries in their shared waters. Efforts to solve the border issue stretch as far as the term of the late president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. to the Malacañan Palace on Monday, February 24.

“On maritime cooperation, we committed to continue our dialogue on maritime boundary delimitation. We have also discussed the framework of our fisheries cooperation to improve our fishing and aquaculture sectors through the sharing of best practices and technologies, capacity-building initiatives as well, development of fisheries infrastructure, [and] cooperation for international market compliance,” Marcos said at the joint press conference.

“We are stronger together, and I think now, more important than ever, we must collaborate in navigating the geopolitical issues and pressures that we face, especially the existential threat that we face, which is climate change,” Whipps said.

The Philippines and Palau signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and one diplomatic note. The first MOU establishes a mechanism for the foreign agencies of both countries to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as other areas of mutual concern.

The second MOU focuses on fisheries cooperation to promote sustainable development in fisheries conservation, joint research activities, and the prevention of illegal fishing.

The diplomatic note facilitates a study visit for Palau officials to explore agriculture and fishing facilities in the Philippines.

Aside from agreeing to continue boundary discussions, the two governments are also set to wrap up a labor cooperation agreement for Filipino migrant workers in Palau.

Palau has 4,000 Filipinos, which comprises a significant chunk of the island country’s population.

“I look forward to the conclusion of our labor cooperation agreement that aims to protect and to promote the welfare of Filipino workers in Palau, as well as the early conclusion of a Social Security Agreement that will guarantee Filipinos who work in Palau access to social benefits,” Marcos said.

Present at today’s meeting with Palau officials were Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.