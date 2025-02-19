PhilHealth triples dengue coverage as cases surge across Philippines

In this August 12, 2022 file photo, a man conducts a fogging operation against Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit the dengue virus to humans, at an elementary school in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — With dengue cases rising at an alarming rate in various areas, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) reminded Filipinos of the increased coverage for both mild and severe cases.

Patients hospitalized for severe dengue can now claim up to P47,000 in PhilHealth reimbursements, nearly triple the previous rate of P16,000, following an increase in coverage that took effect on Nov. 1, 2024.

For mild dengue cases, PhilHealth now covers up to P19,500, almost double the previous P10,000 limit.

The Department of Health (DOH) said it expects eight more local government units (LGUs) in Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Metro Manila to declare a dengue outbreak.

Among the cities, Quezon City was the first to declare an outbreak after multiple deaths have been reported in the past months.

RELATED: After QC, 8 more LGUs likely to declare dengue outbreak

Rising cases. As of February 17, the city’s epidemiology and surveillance division recorded 1,899 cases and 11 deaths, most of whom were minors. Local officials attributed the rise in cases partly to increased and earlier dengue testing.

Nationwide, the DOH logged 28,384 dengue cases as of February 1, marking a 40% increase from last year.

For those experiencing early symptoms — including high fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, and rashes — PhilHealth's Konsulta Package covers consultations and blood tests.

Newly appointed PhilHealth president Edwin Mercado said in a statement on Tuesday, February 18, that members need only visit their chosen Konsulta provider to avail of the coverage.

“Kung nakararamdam ng sintomas ng dengue o anumang sakit, pumunta na po agad sa inyong napiling Konsulta Package Provider. Ang Konsulta Package ay agad na magagamit ng lahat ng miyembro at dependents nila. Wala po itong bayad,” Mercado said.

(If you experience symptoms of dengue or any illness, visit your chosen Konsulta Package Provider immediately. The Konsulta Package is available to all members and their dependents at no cost.)

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) guaranteed the availability of blood units for indigent patients through its Blood Samaritan Program.

As of February 17, the PRC said it has provided 1,078 blood units for dengue patients, more than twice the 524 units it gave patients last year.

Public health recommendations. The health department urged the public to maintain proper hygiene and take preventive measures against flu-like illnesses and leptospirosis, which have been on the rise alongside dengue.

It recommended eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, clearing stagnant water, using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants and seeking early medical consultation.