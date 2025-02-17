After QC, 8 more LGUs likely to declare dengue outbreak

In this August 12, 2022 file photo, a man conducts a fogging operation against Aedes mosquitoes, which transmit the dengue virus to humans, at an elementary school in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — After the Quezon City government declared a dengue outbreak, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Monday, February 17, that eight more local government units are likely to follow suit following rising cases.

“We are waiting for eight more areas to declare [a dengue outbreak] as well,” DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said in an interview with dzBB 594.

The eight other areas are located in the Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Metro Manila regions. As of February 1, the health department reported 28,384 dengue cases, marking a 40% increase compared to the same period last year.

To put it into perspective, if there were 100 cases last year, there would be 40 more people affected by the disease this year, bringing the total to 140 cases.

In Quezon City, 1,769 dengue cases have been reported as of February 14. Nearly half of those affected are children aged 1 to 10, while about one-third are between the ages of 11 and 20.

The city has also recorded 10 dengue-related deaths this year, which includes eight minors, prompting the declaration of an outbreak.

Domingo explained that frequent downpour of rains may have contributed to the increase in cases, as the additional stagnant water left behind created a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“The early onset of rain that isn’t during the rainy season, but due to what we call the shear line, ITCZ and easterlies, has brought in more rainfall, which tends to make water accumulate around the area,” he said in Filipino.

Symptoms. Dengue fever is transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito. According to health officials, common symptoms of the mosquito-borne illness include high fever, headache, muscle, bone or joint pain, nausea, vomiting and rashes.

If left untreated, dengue can worsen or progress to a severe stage, which may involve intense stomach pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding from the gums or nose, blood in urine or stools, difficulty breathing and bleeding under the skin.

Difference from fever. Since symptoms of dengue typically appear 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito, it can easily be confused with a regular fever.

Domingo explained that the key difference lies in the progression of symptoms. A regular fever usually reaches around 39 to 40 degrees Celsius and lasts for two to three days with no other complications when treated.

In contrast, with dengue fever, the initial fever may subside after four to five days, but severe symptoms and complications can suddenly appear afterward.

“The pattern of dengue fever is that the temperature can spike very high, then drop, and once the fever subsides, that's when other warning signs may appear,” he said in Filipino.

Prevention. To prevent dengue, the DOH stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites, such as areas where water accumulates during rains, and maintaining a clean environment.

Early consultation is also crucial for timely detection and treatment. Domingo recommended seeking medical attention if fever persists despite taking medication, as a check-up can help determine the cause.

Wearing long sleeves and pants, as well as using mosquito repellents, are additional preventive measures. Local government units are encouraged to continue clean-up drives and conduct spraying or fogging to curb further outbreaks.

Covered costs. Domingo also mentioned that individuals can avail of PhilHealth Konsulta at government health centers for dengue check-ups and tests, with costs reimbursed.

The DOH also warned of increasing cases of other illnesses, such as leptospirosis and influenza-like illnesses, urging the public to follow proper hygiene practices and take preventive measures.