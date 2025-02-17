CIDG chief files complaint vs Duterte over 'kill senators' remark

Former QCPD Chief and now CIDG Chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III during the 121st Police Service Anniversary at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Aug. 30, 2022.

MANILA. Philippines — Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Director Nicholas Torre filed a complaint against former President Rodrigo Duterte over his "kill" remark about senators at a political rally.

Torre filed the complaint with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday, February 17, saying that it was part of the case build-up.

The CIDG chief filed complaints of inciting to sedition and unlawful utterances, offenses punishable under the Revised Penal Code.

“Gusto niyang patayin ang 15 senador na gusto niyang bumbahin. So, ayan, naka-file na sa D.C. (Department Circular) 20, for case build-up na ang kaso na yan,” Torre said, saying that he is filing the complaint in his capacity as both a Filipino citizen and the CIDG chief.

(He wants to kill the 15 senators he wants to target. So, that case is now filed under D.C. [Department Circular] 20, the complaint is for case build-up.).

Under D.C. 20, complaints filed with the prosecutors must undergo a “case build-up” before a preliminary investigation can take place.

During this phase, prosecutors may request additional evidence from the complainants before moving forward with the investigation.

Torre said that such statements should no longer be tolerated.

“Hindi na pwede ‘yung ganong mga statements na kinaumagahan, joke only na lang. Kaya nagkakagulo. Ang gulo-gulo ng pinagdaanan ng bansa natin in the past six years,” Torre said.

(Statements like that are no longer acceptable, wherein the next day it’s just said to only be a joke. That’s why there’s chaos. Our country has gone through so much turmoil in the past six years.)

“Hanggang ngayon ba naman, dadalhin natin ang gulo na yan. Na puro patay-patay na lang. At pagkatapos, if they will be taken on their word, bigla na lang, sasabihin na joke only? Or ‘yung latest naman na palusot, he is only expressing a legal opinion. Hindi na po pwede ‘yun,” he added.

(Until now, are we still going to carry that kind of chaos? Just talking about killing all the time? Then, if they will be taken on their word, they will suddenly say it was 'joke only?' Or the latest excuse, that he is only expressing a legal opinion. That’s no longer acceptable.)

He also pointed out that statements like these from a former president could sway loyal supporters to follow him, drawing a comparison to Duterte’s presidency when he encouraged the killing of drug addicts, resulting in thousands of deaths.

“Maraming nga nagpatayan na hindi na natin maintindihan kung saan ang galing…But the fact remains na maraming namatay. He encouraged it during his term,” Torre said.

(There have been many killings that we can no longer understand where it came from… But the fact remains that many have died. He encouraged it during his term.)

'Lacks legal basis'

In response to Torre's filing, one of Duterte's legal counsels, Salvador Panelo, argued that the former president's remark was a "joke" and dismissed the complaint as pointless.

“The grave threats complaint he and his agency have filed against FPRRD is dismissible in the prosecutor’s office outright, for utter lack of legal basis and for being ludicrous as well,” Panelo said in a statement.

“Unlike Torre, the senators have the common sense and the humor to see the Duterte joke as an amusing and laughable remark,” he added.

Earlier, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago downplayed the seriousness of Duterte’s remarks.

Santiago said that the former president’s pronouncement is a “rhetoric” which is a part of his political propaganda.

Meanwhile, Remulla, referencing Duterte’s previous statements, suggested that the former president’s remarks may not have been serious. However, he added that the Department of Justice would take action if senators filed a complaint.

When asked if he would encourage senators to file a complaint against Duterte, the CIDG chief said it would depend on how the senators interpret the situation

“Kung gusto nilang mag-file, they are most welcome to come to our office and file the complaint. They can contact us. We can send investigators to get their statements and we can file the case,” Torre said.

(If they want to file a complaint, they are most welcome to come to our office and file the complaint. They can contact us. We can send investigators to get their statements and we can file the case.)

What happened before

Torre’s complaint stemmed from the controversial statement of the former president during the PDP-Laban rally on February 13.

He suggested the killing of senators to create vacancies for the party's candidates.

“Now there are many of them. What shall we do? Let’s just kill incumbent senators so there will be vacancies. If we can kill 15 senators, we can all get in. That would be a pity though. But they are very annoying. Not all of them,” Duterte said in Filipino.

In response to these utterances, lawmakers have condemned Duterte’s statement, saying that such comments should not be brushed off as jokes.