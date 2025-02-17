NBI chief: Duterte's kill remark vs senators not the same as Sara's threats

Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)Director Jaime Santiago (R) gestures during a press conference at the National Bureau of Investigation office in Manila on November 29, 2024, after Sara Duterte failed to show up at the NBI's office. Philippine Vice-President Sara Duterte asked government investigators November 29, to give her more time to explain her public threat to have President Ferdinand Marcos, her estranged ally, assassinated.

MANILA, Philippines — National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago dismissed former President Rodrigo Duterte's recent "threat" to kill senators as political rhetoric.

In an interview on Monday, Santiago characterized Duterte's campaign rally remarks about killing senators to "create vacancies" as part of his typical provocative speech style

“During the past administration, President Duterte was known for always talking about killings… Back then, the public accepted it. But times have changed—let's see if the people will still accept that kind of rhetoric about killings,” Santiago said in Filipino.

“You know, the threat was directed at 15 senators. We don’t know if it refers to the current sitting senators or those running for the position,” he added.

For Santiago, senators or the individuals threatened should be the ones to file a complaint against the president "if they believe they are the ones being threatened with being killed."

Reactions. Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur) on Sunday, February 16, urged the NBI to probe Duterte's remarks on February 16. Adiong stressed the importance of scrutinizing such statements:

"In a democracy, words have power—especially when they come from someone who has held the highest office in the land. If certain statements warrant legal scrutiny, it is imperative that all similar declarations be assessed fairly and consistently."

“In moments like these, our institutions must stand firm in upholding the rule of law. We must ensure that no individual, regardless of position or influence, can erode the principles of democracy and accountability,” he added.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla stated on Monday that the NBI can initiate an investigation, but downplayed the seriousness of Duterte's comments.

"Alam niyo naman we're used to the language of the former president sanay tayo. Hindi naman lahat ng sinasabi niya tatalon tayo," Remulla said.

He added that the justice department would only act if senators file a complaint.

Remulla: Sara's threats were more specific

Duterte made the controversial statement during a PDP-Laban rally on February 13, suggesting the killing of incumbent senators to create vacancies for his party's candidates.

Santiago, the NBI director, distinguished between Duterte's remarks and those of Vice President Sara Duterte when she mentioned hiring an assassin to kill President Bongbong Marcos, noting that the latter's threats were more specific.

"The way Vice President Sara delivered it, she actually called a press conference and explicitly named who should be killed—the President, the First Lady, and the Speaker of the House. She even emphasized, 'no joke, no joke'," Santiago said.

He said this was in contrast to the former president Duterte's remarks, which were obviously delivered in jest.

Remulla also shared Santiago’s sentiments, pointing out that the vice president named the actual people she was threatening.

"She specifically named the President, the First Lady, and Speaker Martin Romualdez, giving a clear motive," Remulla said.

On February 12, the NBI recommended filing inciting to sedition and grave threat charges against Sara Duterte for her November 2024 assassination remarks.