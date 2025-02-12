^

No more budget insertions? Marcos' Senate bets vow to align with his financial plan

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 5:03pm
No more budget insertions? Marcos' Senate bets vow to align with his financial plan
Former senator Ping Lacson, former senate president Tito Sotto, former interior secretary Benhur Abalos and Sen. Francis Tolentino conduct a press briefing in Ilocos Norte on February 11, 2025.
Philstar.com / Jean Mangaluz

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines — With controversy continuing to hound the 2025 national budget weeks after it was signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his senatorial bets are promising to stick to his financial plan if they get elected.

Marcos himself has criticized the final form of the budget passed by Congress, citing contentious cuts and insertions.

One of the most debated changes was the increase in unprogrammed funds—from the proposed P158.67 billion to P531.67 billion in the Congress-approved version. Marcos later vetoed portions of it, bringing the final amount down to P363.24 billion before signing the budget.

Former senator Ping Lacson, who once chaired the Senate Accounts Committee, has been among the budget’s harshest critics, describing it as “mangled.”

With the budget already enacted, the Senate’s role now shifts to exercising its oversight functions.

“Ang pwedeng gawin ngayon ng susunod na Senado, 20th Congress ay mag-exercise ng oversight. Papaano ginastos ‘yong mga nakapaloob na items at ‘yong halagang inilagak para doon sa mga items, mga proyekto,” Lacson said in a press briefing on Tuesday, February 11. 

(What the 20th Congress can do is to exercise its oversight functions. How much money was allotted and how much money was spent on the items and projects.) 

Lacson also pointed out that there was little consultation with agencies and local development councils, saying that there was a disconnect between the national budget and the needs of local government units (LGUs).

The former senator estimated that LGUs only get an estimated 20% of what they ask for. 

“Pagdating sa kongreso parang ‘yang the exercise of the power of the purse, insert dito, insert doon,” he said. 

(When it comes to Congress, it is like an exercise of the power of the purse, insert here, insert there.) 

Meanwhile, former Senate president Tito Sotto said the national expenditure program (NEP) is the important basis for the budget, and it should not be altered drastically. 

“Kaya makakatulong talaga kami kay presidente kapag kami ay nakabalik doon sapagkat iaayos natin na ‘yong budget na gusto ‘yon ang papasa hindi ‘yong kung saan-saan mapupunta,” Sotto said. 

(That is why we can help the president if we get to return there because we can fix the budget as wanted and it is passed like that and it will not go just anywhere.) 

Former interior and local government secretary Benjamin Abalos backed Sotto and Lacson, saying that he experienced going through all the attached agencies to see what they needed.  

“Sayang naman kung babaliwalain dahil yun yung grassroots,” Abalos said. 

(It would be a waste if the grassroots are disregarded.) 

The Palace has seemingly distanced itself from the 2025 national budget, despite Marcos signing it. Marcos himself has admitted that the budget was suboptimal. 

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
