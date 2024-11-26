^

Palace: ‘Selfish’ Rodrigo Duterte going to ‘evil lengths’ to overthrow Marcos

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 26, 2024 | 3:35pm
Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte takes an oath as he attends a senate probe on the drug war during his administration, in Manila on October 28, 2024. Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified October 28 at a senate probe of the crackdown. Police said the campaign left more than 6,000 people dead, but rights groups estimate tens of thousands of mostly poor men were killed by officers and vigilantes, often without proof they were linked to drugs.
MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte has gone to “great and evil lengths” to see his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte ascend to the presidency, even insinuating that the military should intervene. 

This is according to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who issued a strong condemnation of the Duterte patriarch’s latest tirade against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a late-night talk on Tuesday, Duterte challenged the military, asking if they were still willing to follow Marcos, whom he again described as a drug addict.

“No motive is more selfish than calling for a sitting president to be overthrown so that your daughter can take over. And he will go to great and evil lengths, such as insulting our professional armed forces by asking them to betray their oath, for his plan to succeed,” Bersamin said. 

“The former president should respect the Constitution, not disobey it. He should desist from being as irresponsible as he has become,” he added. 

Bersamin called Duterte’s new statement shocking.

Nonetheless, Bersamin said the administration will remain loyal to the Constitution. 

“The state will act resolutely to go against all unlawful attempts and challenges,” Bersamin said. 

Duterte is no stranger to insulting Marcos, nor is this the first time he has alleged that Marcos is a drug addict.

Marcos has said he will not dignify the accusation but added that he believes Duterte may be taking too much fentanyl.

This latest tirade from Duterte comes on the heels of Sara’s confession that she plans to have Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez assassinated if she dies.

Security and justice authorities are taking Sara’s threat seriously, with the National Bureau of Investigation spearheading the investigation into the supposed hitman that Sara contacted.

Sara has been summoned by the NBI to explain her remarks. Department of Justice officials said she may face a number of cases, including sedition. 

Sara faces a House of Representatives probe into the Office of Vice President’s alleged misuse of confidential funds. 

