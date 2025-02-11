Marcos’ senatorial slate kicks off campaign in Ilocos Norte

Marcos administration slate Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Former senator Ping Lacson, former senate president Tito Sotto, former Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Senate Majority Leader and relectionist Francis Tolentino, Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Deputy Speaker of the House Camille Villar and ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin Tulfo conduct a press briefing in Laoag, Ilocos Norte prior to the proclamation rally on February 11, 2025.

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s senatorial slate officially launched their campaign rallies in Ilocos Norte, the political stronghold of the Marcos family.

Prior to their proclamation rally at the Centennial Arena in Laoag City, several candidates of the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas outlined their platforms during a media briefing on Tuesday, February 11.

Platforms. Makati Mayor Abby Binay put forward healthcare and education as her main priorities. She also wants to remove taxation on overtime pay and 13th month pay.

Tito Sotto, who served as Senate president, pledged to combat false information through legislation and push for a government rightsizing law.

Ping Lacson, a former senator, proposed requiring all government officials, including the president, to sign waivers on their rights to bank secrecy as a measure to promote transparency.

Benjamin Abalos, former interior secretary, vowed to amend the Local Government Code to expand the capacity of local leaders.

Senate Majority Leader and reelectionist Francis Tolentino promised to refile a bill aimed at removing value-added tax, or VAT, on electricity and internet services to lower costs for consumers.

ACT-CIS Representative Erwin Tulfo and former senator Manny Pacquiao both focused on supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through legislative measures.

Deputy Speaker Camille Villar said she will focus on laws that would that would prioritize industries such as tourism, construction and infrastructure to create jobs.

What's at stake

This election carries significant weight as the once-unified with the Marcos and Duterte clans drawing a clear line in the sand after their “Uniteam” front deteriorated in 2024. Vice President Sara Duterte was even impeached by the Marcos-leaning House of Representatives due to alleged misuse of her Office’s funds.

Although Marcos himself distanced from the impeachment issue, his son, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte), was the first to sign the impeachment complaint against Duterte. The articles of impeachment were forwarded to the Senate just before its recess for midterm elections, leaving little time for trial preparations.

The Senate is supposed to conduct the impeachment trial to either convict or acquit Duterte. Senate President Chiz Escudero is intent on starting the trial only after the midterm polls, which would elect half of the members of the Senate.

Some senators have already expressed opinions on the issue despite Escudero’s call for neutrality. Duterte allies Sens. Robin Padilla and Imee Marcos have dismissed the impeachment complaint outright.

Padilla is set to remain in the 20th Congress and will likely serve as a judge in the trial, while Imee Marcos is running for reelection. Another Duterte ally, Sen. Bato dela Rosa, has vowed neutrality but remains closely associated with Duterte’s political circle.

Most of Marcos’ senate picks are performing well in pre-election surveys by Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations (SWS). Leading so far are bets Erwin Tulfo, Tito Sotto, Imee Marcos, and Manny Pacquiao. However, two key Duterte allies—Senators Bong Go and Bato dela Rosa—also remain within the "Magic 12" rankings.

The latest Pulse Asia survey places Tulfo at the top spot, followed by Go in second. Other notable names include Sotto, Ben Tulfo (independent), Pia Cayetano, Bong Revilla, Imee Marcos, Lacson, Willie Revillame (independent), Dela Rosa, Binay, Pacquiao, Villar, and Lito Lapid. Notably absent from Marcos’ slate are Ben Tulfo and Revillame.

Out of the Pulse Asia’s top 12, only Go, Ben Tulfo, and Revillame are not part of Marcos’ slate.

Marcos' slate has largely refraied from speakig about Duterte's impeachment itself.

The Senate trial requires that a two-third majority of the chamber is needed to impeach Duterte, which is equal to 16 senators.

The nation awaits how political alliances will shape both the elections and Duterte’s eventual trial.