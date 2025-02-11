^

Conflicting rules on Sara impeachment may reach SC, warns Sotto

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 6:09pm

ILOCOS NORTE, Philippines — The rules surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case can be elevated to the Supreme Court due to conflicting legislative provisions.

This is what former Senate President Tito Sotto suggested, citing that a certain rule, established during his time as a senator, mandates that impeachment proceedings must continue regardless of whether Congress is in session or adjourned.

The Senate's legislative rules also require all matters and proceedings to be concluded within a single congressional session.

"One-hundred percent, somebody will take this to court," Sotto said, referring to the possibility of challenging the rule to the high court. "This is a justiciable issue."

The articles of impeachment were transmitted to the Senate on the final day of its session before the midterm election recess. This raised questions on how the 19th Congress can process the complaint with limited time before the 20th Congress convenes.

Senate President Chiz Escudero has stated that the trial could begin under the 19th Congress and continue into the 20th. However, Sotto said such conflicting rules could complicate this scenario.

Speaking at a press briefing for the launch of the Marcos administration's senatorial slate in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, Sotto warned that a court ruling would render the efforts of the 19th Congress moot. He said resolving this matter early is crucial to avoid delays.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino also noted that procedural rules from past impeachment trials, such as those used during Chief Justice Renato Corona’s trial in 2012, need updating.

“The Constitution says that ‘the Senate shall forthwith proceed with the trial,’” Tolentino said at the same event.

Other senatorial candidates refrained from commenting on the matter. Makati City Mayor Abby Binay said discussing it would be premature since senators will act as impartial judges during the trial.

“I think because we as senators will be judges... To answer the question will give a premature position,” Binay said.

