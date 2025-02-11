^

Makabayan bets launch campaign with house-to-house, community rallies

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 11:58am
The Makabayan Coalition’s senatorial and party-list candidates launch their campaign at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Makabayan Coalition launched its 90-day campaign on Tuesday, February 11, as it eyes for Senate and House seats in the 2025 midterm elections.

With 11 senatorial candidates and four party-lists, the coalition has scheduled house-to-house visits in Metro Manila and various provinces, including community rallies and visits to schools, markets and hospitals.

They kicked off their campaign with a morning rally at the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila, unveiling once again its slate of senatorial and party-list candidates before heading to various locations for grassroots engagements.

This includes the Kaunlaran Covered Court in Litex, Quezon City, and Plaza Noli in Sampaloc, Manila, both at 4 p.m. Other candidates will focus on provinces such as Malolos, Bulacan; Cagayan de Oro City; La Trinidad, Benguet; and Baguio City.

People-first campaign, not billion-peso ads

In a joint statement, the Makabayan slate said its campaign approach differs from “traditional politicians” who spend billions on media advertisements and rely on “entertainment” to secure votes.

“Makabayan vows to focus on the issues that matter most: soaring prices, low wages, rampant corruption, lack of sovereignty and the absence of genuine democracy. Platform, not gimmicks,” they said in Filipino. 

The lineup includes sectoral leaders from marginalized groups, some of whom have prior legislative experience. The senatorial candidates are:

  • France Castro, ACT Teachers Party-list representative
  • Arlene Brosas, Gabriela Women’s Party representative
  • Liza Maza, former Bayan Muna representative
  • Teddy Casiño, former Bayan Muna representative
  • Jerome Adonis, Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) secretary general
  • Danilo Ramos, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) chairperson
  • Mimi Doringo, urban poor leader of Kadamay
  • Mody Floranda, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) national president
  • Ronnel Arambulo, Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) vice chairperson
  • Alyn Andamo, Filipino Nurses United secretary general
  • Amirah “Mek” Ali Lidasan, Sandugo Movement of Moro and Indigenous Peoples for Self-Determination co-chairperson

“For years, we have stood with the people — from the picket lines to Congress — fighting for laws that uplift women, children, and marginalized communities. But the fight isn’t over. We will run and continue to stand as a thorn against oppression and a rose for change,” Brosas said. 

Meanwhile, the coalition’s party-lists seeking reelection include:

After failing to secure a seat in the 2022 elections following a streak of victories since 2001, Bayan Muna party-list is vying for a return to the House of Representatives.

All four party-lists have fielded 10 nominees.

Legislative agenda

If elected, Makabayan aims to push for policies that address economic hardships, labor rights and social welfare.

The coalition seeks to raise the daily minimum wage to meet the P1,200 family living wage nationwide. It also proposes a P50,000 minimum monthly salary for teachers, nurses and health professionals, and at least P33,000 for government employees.

On food security, Makabayan plans to push for a P25 per kilogram retail price of rice and provide farmers with production subsidies. 

The coalition also seeks to remove the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel, electricity, water and medicines, as well as impose taxes on billionaires to fund social programs.

For transportation, it advocates for a public transit system accessible to the masses and opposes the phaseout of traditional jeepneys and tricycles.

Makabayan also aspires to expand free education and implement more affordable housing programs, alongside free land distribution for farmers.

On sovereignty and governance, the coalition rejects foreign control over the country’s economy, politics and culture, calls for the termination of unequal agreements with foreign entities, and seeks a peaceful resolution to the West Philippine Sea dispute.

The slate also vows to uphold human rights, combat abuse, exploitation and violence against marginalized groups, as well as protect the rights of women, Moro and Indigenous peoples, overseas Filipino workers and individuals of diverse SOGIE to ensure dignified employment and living conditions.

The candidates oppose political dynasties and advocate for the resumption of peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines to address internal conflicts in the country.

