Makabayan bloc fields grassroots leaders, 4 lawmakers for 2025 Senate race

Eleven senatorial aspirants of the Makabayan bloc file their certificates of candidacy on Oct. 4, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Eleven senatorial aspirants from the Makabayan Coalition, an opposition bloc, filed their certificates of candidacy before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday, October 4.

Under the “Taumbayan sa Senado” banner, the slate of senatorial aspirants is composed of sectoral leaders from marginalized groups in society.

This is in contrast to the administration’s “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” which has a lineup of familiar faces in government, many of whom are members of political clans.

After previously fielding only one to three senatorial candidates, the Makabayan bloc said that they learned how “it will not work” unless they run as a team and field a whole slate.

Lawmakers and grassroots leaders. Four of those vying for a Senate seat were three-term minority lawmakers in the House of Representatives under party-lists of the Makabayan bloc.

Two of them are incumbent representatives: Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Women’s Party and France Castro of ACT Teachers Party-list. Both lawmakers have served in the lower chamber from the 17th to 19th Congresses.

Seeking a comeback in government. Two three-term lawmakers are looking for a return to Congress, but this time in the Senate. These are former party-list representatives Liza Maza and Teddy Casiño.

Maza represented Bayan Muna during her first term in 2001 and subsequently served two consecutive terms with Gabriela from 2004 to 2010.

Among the notable bills she has passed are the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, the Magna Carta for Women and the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act.

Before becoming chairperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) in 2023, Casiño represented the Bayan Muna party-list for nine years, from 2004 to 2013.

The former lawmaker passed laws that reduced the financial burden of low-income earners. These laws include The Tax Relief Act of 2009 and The Rent Control Act of 2009.

Seven grassroots leaders. The other seven senatorial hopefuls of the Makabayan bloc are ordinary people who have witnessed first-hand the struggles that their respective marginalized sectors endure daily.

These are labor leader Jerome Adonis, peasant leaders Danilo Ramos and Mimi Doringo, transport leader Mody Floranda, fisherfolk leader Ronnel Arambulo, nurse and healthcare worker advocate Alyn Andamo and indigenous peoples leader Amirah Lidasan.

Where they stand

On wage increase. Adonis seeks to raise the daily minimum wage to P1,200 and abolish regional wage boards. He also hopes to end contractualization by filing bills that will require public and private institutions to regularize their employees.

He told reporters that he doesn’t believe that a wage increase will harm, contrary to the concerns of many firms and economists.

“We believe this will enhance things. Because the moment wages increase, it will provide additional purchasing power to buy what they need,” Adonis said in Filipino.

The labor leader also claimed that no companies in Philippine history have operated at a loss due to wage increases.

On health. Andamo said that one of the first bills she will file includes a monthly salary increase to P50,000 for nurses and P33,000 for other healthcare workers.

She also emphasized her commitment to pushing for the National Public Healthcare Bill, which aims to secure adequate funding for providing free and accessible medical supplies and equipment to the country’s hospitals.

On the West Philippine Sea. Meanwhile, Arambulo said that modernizing or building large fishing boats is pointless if the fight to protect the West Philippine Sea and the farmers are not prioritized.

“Because even if the boats are modernized, if the fight for rights in the West Philippine Sea is not upheld, Filipino fishermen will still be unable to attain their rights in the WPS,” he said.

Arambulo also stressed the Senate lacks effort in addressing climate change and environmental issues in the country, mentioning Sen. Cynthia Villar who chairs the Senate Committee on Environment.

On Anti-Rape Law and sex work. Should Brosas be given a seat in the Senate, she said that she will aim to amend the Anti-Rape Law to increase penalties for convicted rapists, particularly those in positions of power.

She also emphasized that simply lowering the age of statutory rape is insufficient and that the Good Conduct Time Allowance should not be granted as a privilege to individuals convicted of rape.

Asked about their opinion on legalizing sex work, Brosas said that it is a form of exploitation and a result of the lack of decent and liveable working conditions.

“It's not about increasing the number of jobs like this because they are not suitable for our society. We want a society where women are productive,” she said in Filipino.

On Anti-Dynasty Law. Casiño asserted that the Anti-Dynasty Law should be passed because both the lower and upper houses in Congress are filled with political clans.

“The return of the Marcoses to power serves as a significant lesson for our people that this political dynasty, if not stopped or ended, will keep coming back,” he said.

Casiño said he will prioritize this, alongside other political reforms like the Right to Information Law and Whistleblowers Protection Act in the Senate.

Ramos added that “the Senate is not a family business,” referring to Rep. Camille Villar who also seeks a seat in the Senate like her mother Cynthia.

On government budget. Castro said that she aims to remove confidential funds in the government, especially when its use under the Office of the Vice President has been revealed to be inappropriately spent in recent hearings in the lower house.

Meanwhile, Ramos said that the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or NTF-ELCAC should not be abolished or given a budget for 2025.

On foreign policy. Maza said she would propose a concurrent resolution to withdraw the Philippines from the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) and mutual defense treaty.

Having military bases in the country only threatens the security of Filipinos as they serve as “magnets” of potential conflict and war, just like in the West Philippine Sea, she explained.

Other campaigns. The Makabayan senatorial slate outlined their intention to repeal the Rice Liberalization Law and advocate for a genuine agrarian reform bill, which includes the Rice Industry Development Act.

They also oppose Congress' proposal for charter change and the government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.