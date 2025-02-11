^

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

February 11, 2025 | 8:23am
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail
Commission on Elections (Comelec) personnel insert official ballots into machines for verification at the National Printing Office (NPO) in Quezon City on Jan. 15, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm elections.

A total of 65 candidates will vie for 12 slots in the Senate.

The campaign season officially starts today, February 11 and will run until May 10. Get real-time updates on the senatorial campaign trail here

Official campaign period starts today – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
The race is on for the 65 senatorial candidates and 155 party-list groups in the May 2025 midterm polls as the 90-day campaign...
Lawmaker hits back at Bato following insult

By Ed Macababbad | 2 days ago
A party-list representative threatened with a punch in the face by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa for criticizing Vice President Sara...
Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other congressmen are facing criminal and graft charges before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Admin bets maintain Senate poll lead – Pulse

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
As the official campaign period begins today, 14 bets – mainly candidates from the administration’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate – have statistical chances of winning based on the latest...
No railroading of process, says impeach prosecutor

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 2 days ago
There was no railroading of the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte as the procedures followed by the House of Representatives...
PhilHealth: P6.79 billion COVID claims reimbursed

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Despite pandemic restrictions being lifted in July 2023, total reimbursements for COVID-19-related claims reached P6.79 billion...
DA sets February 20 deadline for imported onions’ arrival

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday said all imported onions should arrive by Feb. 20 to prevent the outsourced bulbs...
Ayuda, social welfare programs ‘helpful’ – polls

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
For most Filipinos, financial aid programs and other social welfare initiatives of the government are helping underprivileged sectors, recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) and Pulse Asia surveys showed.
Fuel price cuts set today

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
Following recent mixed movements, oil companies are poised to implement a slight rollback in fuel prices today.
Meralco rates seen higher this month

By Brix Lelis | 10 hours ago
Following last month’s decline, the overall rate of power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is likely to be...
