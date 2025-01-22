Death penalty by firing squad proposed for convicted corrupt gov't officials

MANILA, Philippines — A House lawmaker filed a bill proposing the death penalty for public officials convicted of corruption, with execution by firing squad.

Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso (Zamboanga, 1st District) said in the bill’s explanatory note that the death penalty would cover government officials at all levels — from barangay officials to the president.

The measure, filed on Dec. 16, 2024, would apply to those convicted of graft and corruption under Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), malversation of public funds under the Revised Penal Code, and plunder under Republic Act 7080.

“Despite the existence of numerous laws aimed at combating graft, malversation and plunder, the persistence of these crimes suggests that current measures are insufficient to deter public officials from engaging in corrupt practices,” he explained.

However, Rep. France Castro (ACT Teachers Party-list) argued on Wednesday, January 22, that the death penalty should only be discussed after the country's justice system has been “fixed.”

“Impeachment nga na aalisin lang sa pwesto ay hinaharang pa pano pa kaya kung death penalty pa,” she told Philstar.com, alluding to the impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, which have been stalled in the lower chamber for over a month.

(Impeachment, which only removes someone from office, is already being blocked — how much more if it's the death penalty?)

Should the death penalty be reimposed, Castro is worried that only the “fall guys” or employees will be punished instead of the high-ranking officials “who use their government position for their personal interests.”

Why it was filed

In a phone interview, Olaso told Philstar.com that he filed the bill after receiving multiple complaints and reports of corrupt practices in the government, adding that he is “not happy” with the current situation.

While not naming any specific case, the lawmaker said there is a need to put an end to the “chaotic” and “barbaric” existence of corruption in the country.

He voiced frustration over the lack of accountability, noting that public officials charged with graft or plunder are often acquitted.

Olaso also believes the death penalty, particularly by firing squad, would address this by “instilling fear” in government officials.

Under the bill, the “ultimate penalty of death” would apply only to officials whose convictions are upheld by the Supreme Court. It also ensures that all legal remedies are exhausted before the death penalty is imposed.

Section 3 of the proposed measure specifies the public officials subject to the death penalty, including those in:

Elected or appointed public officials

Executive branch

Legislative branch

Judicial branch

Constitutional Commissions

Government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs)

Other instrumentalities

Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP)

Philippine National Police (PNP)

The death penalty, reimposed in 1993, was abolished in 2006. While the 1987 Constitution prohibits capital punishment, Section 19 allows Congress to enforce it for “compelling reasons involving heinous crimes.”

Other lawmakers have also introduced bills to repeal Republic Act 9346, which bans the death penalty, in order to apply the punishment to cases such as those involving the illegal drug trade, treason, rebellion, murder, robbery and more.